21 of the best reactions to Big Bird getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest object of conservative outrage is none other than Sesame Street's Big Bird.

Senator Ted Cruz spent the weekend—a weekend in which a mass casualty event unfolded in his state—attacked Big Bird for posting about getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine has been approved for kids ages 5-11, the fictional children's television character "got" his vaccine to encourage children to also get the "extra protective boost that keeps [them] and others" healthy. President Biden thanked Big Bird for his deed that will help all of Sesame Street.