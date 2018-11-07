People are sharing their biggest problem when they were 11-years-old. Can we go back?

Being a kid isn't all fun and games.

A specifically difficult time is being a "tween." The period between childhood, puberty and adolescence is awkward, confusing and scary. Sixth grade is the beginning of middle school and you can't tell if you want to make out with that kid from Geometry class at the semi formal dance while attempting to "grind," or if you just play a game of "Red Rover" with them in gym class.

An 11-year-old's innocence is still so pure and intact, but the curiosity of what is to come is enough to send any sixth grader into an existential crisis. A recent Reddit thread dissects this conundrum perfectly with the question, "What was your biggest problem when you were 11?" While we don't know for sure, it's difficult not to imagine a confused 11-year-old begging the internet for answers with this very specific question. Either way, Reddit stepped in to offer a healthy dose of comfort and nostalgia. Get out your flavored chap stick, body glitter, locked diaries and gel pens, it's time to go back to sixth grade.