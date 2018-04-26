The internet's best reactions to Bill Cosby finally being brought to justice.

Bill Cosby was convicted on Thursday of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in 2004.

The convicted rapist formerly known as "America's Dad" was found guilty on all counts, and faces up to ten years in prison for each one.

Last year, a jury was unable to reach a verdict, but today, the more than 60 women who have accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them over four decades, and this is the first time the 80-year-old comedian/rapist has experienced consequences.

In a very moving moment, three of his accusers hugged and cried outside of the courtroom after the verdict was read aloud.

NEW: Cosby accusers in tears outside courtroom after Bill Cosby is found guilty on all counts in sexual assault retrial. https://t.co/yGvszj7D60 pic.twitter.com/GQgGgJCXm7 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 26, 2018

People on Twitter also reacted to the guilty verdict with joy, relief, and glee.

Orange is the new Cosby Sweater pic.twitter.com/cY60FjtRzH — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) April 26, 2018

