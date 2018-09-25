Cosby is going to jail and people are in awe of seeing a sexual predator actually face consequences.

It's three to ten years in state prison for Bill Cosby.

In the midst of the confirmation battle of an accused rapist nominated by an admitted sexual assaulter, it's easy to forget that sexual assault is illegal in the United States.

But, the rumors are true! Men can actually face consequences for sex crimes.

BREAKING: Bill Cosby, 81, is sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 25, 2018

The 81-year-old Cosby has been sentences to three to ten years after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home back in 2004.

Cosby has been under house arrested since being convicted in April, and will now be reporting to jail. He must register as a "sexually violent predator" and undergo mandatory counseling, and report to authorities for the rest of his life.

It took 60 women coming forward and Andrea Constand's bravery to long him up, and the day has finally come.

Bill Cosby ushered out of court in handcuffs, headed for state prison. https://t.co/XAFeILtIHM pic.twitter.com/DMFPAuiiNw — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 25, 2018

It's a powerful moment.