Bill Hader says Justin Bieber was the worst 'SNL' guest. Here's why he's not a belieber.

Justin Bieber may have flocks of dedicated fans who deem themselves beliebers, but the comedian and actor Bill Hader is not currently one of them.
During Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, both Hader and fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Jay Pharoah were prompted to dish the worst guest they encountered.
Based on their exchange, this wasn't a difficult question to answer because they both immediately brought up Bieber.
"We both know, dawg." Pharaoh joked. At which point Hader told Cohen, "Yeah, it was Justin Bieber."
Hader went on to share that most guests are super excited and well-behaved. But in Bieber's case, the young star seemed "exhausted or at the end of his rope."
"He was in a bad place. Maybe he's in a better place. But back then, it was rough," Hader shared.
In many ways, Hader's Thursday interview was a lot more gracious towards Bieber than past words. Back in 2014, Hader straight up voiced his distaste for the pop star.
"I really didn’t enjoy having Justin Bieber around. He’s the only one who lived up to the reputation. I think that’s the only time I felt that way in eight years," Hader said in Live From New York: An Uncensored History Of Saturday Night Live.
On top of the young pop star's overall vibe, Hader also expressed annoyance at the size of Bieber's posse in an old Howard Stern interview.
"Justin Bieber showed up with like 20 guys. And every time, backstage is a very small constructed place, he had a guy holding a slice of pizza, a guy holding a Diet Coke. You were trying to fight around all these people to get dressed. Timberlake, it was just him. He’s a real class act, that guy."
WELL, there you have it: the (valid) reasons Hader can't be a belieber.