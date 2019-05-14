Bill Nye hilariously let everyone know he's not f*cking around about climate change. The internet is shook.

Most of us can say with full confidence that we probably have retained more scientific information from Bill Nye's show than any college-level biology, chemistry or physics class. Bill Nye the Science Guy taught us about how the world works with fun visuals, voices and experiments. Yet, there are still some people out there who think the Earth is flat and that climate change is a myth. How are kids learning about gravity without Bill Nye? Or the speed of light? Is Peppa Pig carrying the baton?

On "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver, Bill Nye came back to teach us a thing or two. This time, though, it definitely wasn't written for kids. Bill is not f*cking around anymore.