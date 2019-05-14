Bill Nye hilariously let everyone know he's not f*cking around about climate change. The internet is shook.

Most of us can say with full confidence that we probably have retained more scientific information from Bill Nye's show than any college-level biology, chemistry or physics class. Bill Nye the Science Guy taught us about how the world works with fun visuals, voices and experiments. Yet, there are still some people out there who think the Earth is flat and that climate change is a myth. How are kids learning about gravity without Bill Nye? Or the speed of light? Is Peppa Pig carrying the baton?
On "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver, Bill Nye came back to teach us a thing or two. This time, though, it definitely wasn't written for kids. Bill is not f*cking around anymore.
The segment was both informative and hilarious while debunking the lies surrounding what was actually in "The Green New Deal." Nobody wants to take away air travel, cars or cows. What is so bad about finding a way to make all those things better for our planet?
When Yashar Ali posted a clip of Bill's epic performance on Twitter, the internet was overjoyed. Bill, our father of science and nurturer of curiosity and a passion to learn, you're not allowed to swear! Why can't you teach us how to make those weird hose baskets instead of reminding us that our planet is melting and we're doing nothing to fix it because we're all greedy, selfish nightmares?
Thank you, Bill!