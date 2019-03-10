Bill Nye Surprised AOC at her SXSW panel in the best way possible.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is truly the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to making the internet pop off. She's constantly spinning gold via her tweets, Instagram posts, and public appearances, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. What did we do to deserve her?!

In typical AOC fashion, she wowed audiences and went viral this weekend during her panel at South by Southwest (SXSW). The heavily attended event was called, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the New Left,” and the packed audience hung on to Ocasio-Cortez's every word. But perhaps the most memorable moment was when Bill Nye (the science guy!) made a surprise appearance. When the moderator turned to the audience for questions, Bill Nye approached the mic to ask the freshman House Rep his own. He said:

“I’m a white guy. I think the problem on both sides is fear. People of my ancestry are afraid to pay for everything as immigrants come into this country. People who work at the diner in Alabama are afraid to ask for what is reasonable. So do you have a plan to work with people in Congress that are afraid? That’s what’s going on with many conservatives especially when it comes to climate change. People are afraid of what happens when we try to make these big changes.”

Bill Nye addressing AOC as if he is any other attendee was extremely refreshing and sincere. AOC agreed, as she gave him a standing ovation of her own after he asked his question. She then responded to him by saying: