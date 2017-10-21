Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment suit. Fox News immediately rehired him.

The formerly disgraced Bill O'Reilly finally settled a $32 million sexual harassment case just a month before Fox News rehired him for a four-year $100 million dollar contract, reports The New York Times.
The 68-year-old television host was fired back in April after former colleague Lis Wiehl alleged that O'Reilly had sent her gay porn and other sexually explicit material during his ongoing sexual harassment of her.https://twitter.com/NYDailyNews/status/921811656178569217
According to The New York Times report, O'Reilly was involved in five sexual harassment before Wiehl's allegations lost him his job.
Despite, or perhaps, because of his unsavory track record with women, Fox News welcomed him back weeks after the hefty harassment suit was financially settled.
This business move looks extra hypocritical given how fervently Fox News has been following and covering Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault allegations.
In a statement, 21st Century Fox claimed it was not privy to the amount of O'Reilly's January settlement with the Fox News analyst Lis Wiehl, and regarded it as a personal issue between the two of them.
"It’s politically and financially motivated and we can prove it with shocking information, but I’m not going to sit here in a courtroom for a year and a half and let my kids get beaten up every single day of their lives by a tabloid press that would sit there, and you know it," O'Reilly told The New York Times.