Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle sexual harassment suit. Fox News immediately rehired him.

The formerly disgraced Bill O'Reilly finally settled a $32 million sexual harassment case just a month before Fox News rehired him for a four-year $100 million dollar contract, reports The New York Times.

The 68-year-old television host was fired back in April after former colleague Lis Wiehl alleged that O'Reilly had sent her gay porn and other sexually explicit material during his ongoing sexual harassment of her.https://twitter.com/NYDailyNews/status/921811656178569217

Bill O'Reilly paid $32M to silence a sexual harassment accuser — and @FoxNews still extended his $100M contract

According to The New York Times report, O'Reilly was involved in five sexual harassment before Wiehl's allegations lost him his job.

Despite, or perhaps, because of his unsavory track record with women, Fox News welcomed him back weeks after the hefty harassment suit was financially settled.

This business move looks extra hypocritical given how fervently Fox News has been following and covering Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault allegations.