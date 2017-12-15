Bill O’Reilly’s Twitter ‘Tips’ are masterworks of quiet insanity and loneliness.

Unemployment is a jagged pill for anyone to swallow. It can throw us into the depths of dusty sweatpants and overly enthusiastic cover letters that wreak of borderline psychotic desperation. The reality of unemployed listlessness also applies to the conservative pundit Bill O'Reilly who was briefly fired from Fox News for sexual harassment before settling for $32 million and conveniently getting rehired for a four-year contract (oh, to be a rich demon).
Somewhere in the abyss (November 21), when he wasn't busy sending gay porn to his coworker or getting in Twitter feuds with CNN's Jake Tapper, O'Reilly was visited in a dream by a cruel angel that told him to starting writing "Daily Tips" on his social media. And hoo boy, these tweets are chewy morsels of emptiness to swallow.
These tweets are the mundane masterpieces of a man who feels his creepy legacy fading into the night, and needs to let the people know about Johnny Mathis.
Some of his tips are empowering.
For example, this tweet empowers his followers to speak to the manager.
While others cut to the heart of very specific telemarketer interactions.
You okay, bro?!
He's got tips on fresh breathe.
Finally.
And some not so subtle self-promotion.
Someone please wake me from this casket.
Certainly, O'Reilly's tips promoting mouth wash and Johnny Mathis feel a bit more raw and emotionally honest than his tips that directly link back to his website.
But the most potent, emotionally piercing are the tips that share his dark emotional state.
Seasonal depression is real enough that even O'Reilly can feel it this year.
Somewhere along the way, someone sent O'Reilly an inadequate Christmas card completely devoid of personal touch.
Heathens abound, even (especially) in the social circles of conservative pundits. Maybe, just maybe, if someone had taken the time, the internet wouldn't be braced with these nuggets of O'Reilly's emotional void.
Take the time this holiday, okay?!
Stay tuned for more O'Reilly's tips, we're eagerly waiting for an empowering tweet about how to politely denigrate your mailman.