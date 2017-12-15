Bill O’Reilly’s Twitter ‘Tips’ are masterworks of quiet insanity and loneliness.

Unemployment is a jagged pill for anyone to swallow. It can throw us into the depths of dusty sweatpants and overly enthusiastic cover letters that wreak of borderline psychotic desperation. The reality of unemployed listlessness also applies to the conservative pundit Bill O'Reilly who was briefly fired from Fox News for sexual harassment before settling for $32 million and conveniently getting rehired for a four-year contract (oh, to be a rich demon).

Somewhere in the abyss (November 21), when he wasn't busy sending gay porn to his coworker or getting in Twitter feuds with CNN's Jake Tapper, O'Reilly was visited in a dream by a cruel angel that told him to starting writing "Daily Tips" on his social media. And hoo boy, these tweets are chewy morsels of emptiness to swallow.

These tweets are the mundane masterpieces of a man who feels his creepy legacy fading into the night, and needs to let the people know about Johnny Mathis.

Here’s the Tip of the Day: Johnny Mathis is one of the great American singers. His Christmas stuff is classic. You’ll like it. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 6, 2017

Some of his tips are empowering.

For example, this tweet empowers his followers to speak to the manager.