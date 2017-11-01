Billionaire CEO shuts down DNAinfo and Gothamist after workers unionize. Twitter is pissed.

Just last week, the New York newsroom of local news sites DNAinfo and Gothamist voted to join the Writers Guild of America East which would provide employees with union benefits. And now, on Thursday afternoon the CEO and founder of TD Ameritrade Joe Ricketts announced he'll be shutting down Gothamist and DNAinfo.

Ricketts made the abrupt announcement in a letter to online readers:

"I've made the difficult decision to discontinue publishing DNAinfo and Gothamist. Reaching this decision wasn't easy, and it wasn't one I made lightly. Businesses need to be economically successful if they are to endure. And while we made important progress toward building DNAinfo into a successful business, in the end, that progress hasn't been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded."

To add insult to injury, Ricketts immediately scrubbed the DNAinfo and Gothamist websites clean. So, now writers are forced to search through caches in order to salvage clips for their portfolio and further job applications. Employees will receive 3 months of their full salary and four weeks of severance. The decision has left 115 people without jobs spanning the cities of Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, D.C. and New York.