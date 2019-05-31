Kate McKinnon tricked people into thinking she's Reese Witherspoon in hilarious viral video.

After endless days of looking out the window contemplatively, one tear poetically rolling down our faces as we watch the world pass by in slow motion, the season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies will finally air on June 9th.

Per usual, the actresses from Big Little Lies have been making the press rounds simultaneously promoting a juicy new season while withholding spoilers, the likes of which presumably include which shitty husband will they kill this season.

So naturally, Billy Eichner, as a comedian and lover of pop culture, decided to pitch in with the promo by bringing a special edition of Billy On The Street to New Yorkers with none other than Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon. Except there's one crucial comedic twist, he didn't actually hit the street with Witherspoon, but SNL's Kate Mckinnon.

The results involve a lot of genuinely confused people, and of course, a few people who adamantly side-eyed and called out the gag.