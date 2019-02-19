Billy Ray Cryus is being called out for flaunting his white privilege with pic of his drug stash.

Billy Ray Cyrus got an earful from critics after he tweeted a photo of his wife next to what appears to be a shit ton of marijuana. Casual.

Yes! Like I said yesterday @TishCyrus.... my how the times they are a changing #CrAzYMaMa pic.twitter.com/tfvbGYC0Oc — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) February 15, 2019

People weren't upset about the content of the photo, but rather the context. Seeing as Cyrus is a white, wealthy, famous man, he is able to post this photo without consequence. People were quick to point out the double standard here, and how people of color are serving time in jail for marijuana possession at this very moment.

Can we look forward to tweet announcing that you’ve laid groundwork for the Cyrus Foundation to offer legal assistance to help shorten sentences of those serving major time for pot possession? Or, that you’ve donated to politicians who support de-criminalizing? Then we celebrate — Echo (@a_tachen) February 17, 2019