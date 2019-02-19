Billy Ray Cryus is being called out for flaunting his white privilege with pic of his drug stash.

Billy Ray Cyrus got an earful from critics after he tweeted a photo of his wife next to what appears to be a shit ton of marijuana. Casual.
People weren't upset about the content of the photo, but rather the context. Seeing as Cyrus is a white, wealthy, famous man, he is able to post this photo without consequence. People were quick to point out the double standard here, and how people of color are serving time in jail for marijuana possession at this very moment.
The argument here is that Billy Ray Cryus is only able to flaunt this pic on the internet because he has white privilege. Or, to put it in laymen's terms: Yo, Billy Ray...your white privilege is showing, bro.
Like, we get it Billy, you're chill as hell and not like the other dads. You're a cool dad.