31 hilarious birth control tweets to help you laugh the IUD cramps away.

Like health insurance, hangover cures, and putting together IKEA furniture, birth control is one of the bittersweet chores of being an adult.

While of course we're all forever grateful (well, most of us) for its invention and don't want it taken away, for years birth control has created a slew of metaphorical and literal headaches. Preventing unwanted pregnancies and sometimes giving women clearer skin or bigger bra sizes often comes with a volcano of mood swings and unexpected waterfalls of tears. Can't find your favorite right sock? Seems like a good reason to cry, according to the birth control pill.

While we wait for the male birth control pill, we'll just have to suffer through the pain of IUDs, patches, shots, arm micro-chip-like bars, and the endless sea of whines from men who can't bear to temporarily wear a little bit of latex in order to prevent a permanent life change.