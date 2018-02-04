50 of the funniest reactions to the birth of Kylie Jenner's baby girl.

In case you've been hiding under a rock for the past few hours, you should know that Kylie Jenner gave birth a baby girl. All of the seemingly voyeuristic rumors were TRUE, thus validating Twitter detectives across the globe.
On Saturday, after months of secrecy, Jenner announced she had given birth to a baby girl on February 1st.
This is Jenner and Travis Scott's first child.
Jenner even posted a video dedicated to her new baby girl, which showcased her pregnancy journey.
Naturally, the internet has exploded with (mostly) positive responses.
These are a few of the funniest reactions to the arrival of Jenner's baby girl.
1.
Kylie got 6 cars, 3 houses and 1 baby... and all I have is a used gift card for McDonalds pic.twitter.com/BbxD5ur5rE— marina (@bakedalren) February 4, 2018
2.
Me: I literally don’t care if #kylie is pregnant.— Mariam Al Maazmi (@mariamMaazmi) February 4, 2018
Me watching kylie’s 11 minuets baby video: pic.twitter.com/UmySG9ZsnI
3.
Chicago @ Kylie’s daughter bc she’s getting more attention than her pic.twitter.com/UeN9rwg77C— 𝓍𝒽𝑜𝒾 (@jaughty) February 4, 2018
4.
Twitter: Kylie is pregnant we been knew— • Moon (@WlTNESSlN) February 4, 2018
Kylie: *announces she has a baby*
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/9YC2bmMisF
5.
Kylie Jenner keeping a pregnancy private for 9 months while still doing photoshoots and not letting Kris Jenner spill any tea is the real scam of the 21st century okurrr pic.twitter.com/JzAXE6XxpG— madelyn † (@witnessdelrey) February 4, 2018
6.
If Kylie Jenner could hide being pregnant for 9 months I want to know what the government is hiding from us.— Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) February 4, 2018
7.
Kris Jenner made Kylie announce her pregnancy on the day of Super Bowl and got all the attention. The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder pic.twitter.com/aQgiGN0I0V— NIA (@Douniyah) February 4, 2018
8.
Kylie: *disappears for 9 months*— Only Angel👼🏼✨ (@taymeeskriver) February 4, 2018
us: ugh we already know she’s pregnant
Kylie: *annouces pregnancy*
us: BITCH WHAT OMG YALL KYLIE IS PREGNANT OMGOMGOMG
9.
them: so how’s life for you— Relatable Quotes (@RelatableQuote) February 4, 2018
kylie’s baby: pic.twitter.com/iks46WfL5A
10.
Kylie’s baby has been alive for 3 days and already has more money than i'll ever have pic.twitter.com/BOpPzlfC0t— B*tch Problems (@FemaleTexts) February 4, 2018
11.
The Kardashians are tweeting Kylie hearts and cute messages like they didn't know about the baby. The Kardashians are me when I see pictures of my friends on IG, pictures they have already sent on whatsapp 💀— Edwin ℳasobeji (@madeinmwanza) February 4, 2018
12.
Omg @ what kylie said about her baby !!! pic.twitter.com/Gl2O8rfVat— ari (@JVNGSUBlN) February 4, 2018
13.
HOW KYLIE JENNER GONNA DISAPPEAR FOR MONTHS AND THEN RELEASE A VIDEO THAT MADE ME FEEL LIKE IVE BEEN ON THIS JOURNEY W HER FOR 9 MONTHS IM LITERALLY SOBBING— Bitch Problems ♔ (@femalebook) February 4, 2018
14.
the super bowl: hi <3— B*tch Code 💅🏻 (@TheTumblrPosts) February 4, 2018
kylie: pic.twitter.com/Dur8dn4M1o
15.
The first pic of Kylie’s baby is so cute pic.twitter.com/tYIs4SeO5a— Fuego 🎪 (@FuegoTheAlbum) February 4, 2018
16.
me: “i dont care about the kardashians”— 𝓉𝒶𝑒𝒻 (@eolljjung) February 4, 2018
me after watching kylie’s video for her daughter: pic.twitter.com/FHGWTSnBfX
17.
Everyone else: “Kylie had her baby”— SteelersKillerB (@SteelersKillerB) February 4, 2018
Me: I’m Cam Heyward pic.twitter.com/jkJPxIatYS
18.
When Kylie realizes her child will be born lipless pic.twitter.com/i7RtjlQuvt— Ali Denzel Mushippi (@DenzelMushippi) February 4, 2018
19.
All the girls on the tl after realising they don’t have kylie money to be poppin babies at this age. They don’t have a man, not even any potentials pic.twitter.com/WZdkzn8feV— zahi (@zayxvi) February 4, 2018
20.
*Kylie Jenner announces her baby with Travis Scott*— ₭ (@khaimarcus) February 4, 2018
Tyga:
https://t.co/m1OUOwjLiu
21.
When travis said “let me plant that seed inside ya” kylie really felt that— luisa (@luisagibsonxo) February 4, 2018
22.
Kylie throughout the video.... Travis smile.... CHICAGO WEST..... Khloe and Kylie’s bumps together.... that last push and the baby started crying pic.twitter.com/Zc27qFeXTd— Its Kayoncé 🐝 (@OhHappyKayy) February 4, 2018
23.
my reaction when I saw the posts and the video of Kylie pic.twitter.com/u9uqb4ncWc— C🎗 (@adorovlouis) February 4, 2018
24.
Currently feeling like a fat ass cuz I just realized how Kylie Jenner eats when she's pregnant is how I eat every day— tatianna (@mongrelitta) February 4, 2018
25.
TMZ: Kylie is pregnant— KEN EVET (@kenevet) February 4, 2018
Twitter: Lmao y'all bugging
Kylie: *announces pregnancy*
TMZ: Lmao y'all ain't believe us
Twitter:pic.twitter.com/ECAQmP1ds0
26.
Kris Jenner really had Kylie announce her pregnancy the day of the Super Bowl as much hate as she gets she's a fucking marketing genius. Btw RIP Travis Scott's career now smh— BANKS 🦇 (@trvplord12_) February 4, 2018
27.
Kylie Jenner is currently more tweeted about than anything related to the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FswCKq8K9M— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 4, 2018
28.
Kylie Jenner: I’m pregnant!!— Rafael Garcia (@iitsRafael) February 4, 2018
The NFL: pic.twitter.com/XEtWnOxtvf
29.
me: *knows kylie’s been pregnant*— Tweet Like A Girl (@FemaleKnows) February 4, 2018
me when kylie confirms she’s pregnant: pic.twitter.com/T0cgPWZN1s
30.
the superbowl: hey everyo-— robby (@robbizzyy) February 4, 2018
kylie jenner: pic.twitter.com/cIJWjuY0gN
31.
Everyone: Lets get ready for the super bo-— Lady Gaga (@AlanThePrince) February 4, 2018
Kylie Jenner: pic.twitter.com/fmz7oyMvwA
32.
Y'all: Who cares about Kylie Jenner's baby?— PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) February 4, 2018
Me, an intellectual: *watching "To Our Daughter" for the tenth time* pic.twitter.com/LnpQ2928rB
33.
Kylie’s baby reveal has my baby fever skyrocketing as we speak pic.twitter.com/EqKsgXi4El— mik (@mikalawalker) February 4, 2018
34.
me 'accidentally' not telling boyfriend i've 'forgotten' to take my birth control after watching kylie jenner's video pic.twitter.com/7K2w8WpIQF— bitch (@urlbbe) February 4, 2018
35.
Watch it after like 20 years there'll be a new theory called the Kylie Jenner effect which proves how much mass media and pop culture affects the world and is the introduction to a post-political world where influencers have all control— ساز (@sazzzelh) February 4, 2018
36.
Kylie Jenner is proof that when chicks get pregnant they be more lowkey than a drug dealer— EverybodyHatesBdell (@Bdell1014) February 4, 2018
37.
I tried to tell my boyfriend Kylie had her baby. pic.twitter.com/LQI0KAIsM6— ashley🌟 (@ashbashh902) February 4, 2018
38.
Yo Kylie im happy for u & imma let you finish but our daughter Chi is the best daughter of all time pic.twitter.com/UQOVMr7Wpv— Agron (@Agronveliu97) February 4, 2018
39.
Kylie Pregnancy Post:— TropicalChampagne ® (@tropicanalol) February 4, 2018
Nicki Response* pic.twitter.com/Hi5mT0Qo41
40.
Kylie pregancy— Mouna (@Mouna_SHH) February 4, 2018
pic.twitter.com/y5n4SiLHHW
41.
Footage of Kris Jenner typing Kylie’s pregnancy reveal: pic.twitter.com/DAxEr6FGEt— Rafael Garcia (@iitsRafael) February 4, 2018
42.
“Hey siri what time is the SuperBo-“— Mateo Bustamante (@mbustamante__) February 4, 2018
Kylie:#KylieJenner #kylie @KylieJenner #SuperBowlLII #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pc2b82fBab
43.
Kylie’s video have me like pic.twitter.com/4CkwfNb1xl— Jackie (@_jmarleneee) February 4, 2018
44.
ill save u the next few hours on twitter:— kara (@Pwincessly) February 4, 2018
- owls
- haha am i the only one who doesn't care about the superbowl?
- wow did yall see that commercial
- i don't live in america haha silly americans
- OMG GO (insert team or player)!!
- i'm only watching for halftime
- kylie jenner
45.
The fact that Kylie can hide her pregnancy for 9 months and I can’t even hide my feelings for 3 minuets pic.twitter.com/MK0A9n6s11— jeneffer 🔮 (@vcrislands) February 4, 2018
46.
Kylie: here’s my baby reveal— Chantie (@beepbeepitsmee) February 4, 2018
Wendy Williams: pic.twitter.com/fnVFSs6JIh
47.
me : Kylie is pregnant ya ombre why the big secret— Estrella (@m_estrellaa) February 4, 2018
*kylie announces baby girl*
also me: pic.twitter.com/DJL7Z2TffK
48.
The world in front of Kylie ’s new baby pic.twitter.com/w2MduB0Czc— Alex (@alexbuteraa) February 4, 2018
49.
kylie really hid that baby to stay stress free and healthy bc yall are truly evil wow— Swae ⓥ (@ALIEN_WINONA) February 4, 2018
50.
When you see 'Kylie' trending and realise it's not Kylie Minogue pic.twitter.com/o5OlNvM1lv— Luke👽 (@MrLukasBye) February 4, 2018