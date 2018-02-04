50 of the funniest reactions to the birth of Kylie Jenner's baby girl.

In case you've been hiding under a rock for the past few hours, you should know that Kylie Jenner gave birth a baby girl. All of the seemingly voyeuristic rumors were TRUE, thus validating Twitter detectives across the globe.

On Saturday, after months of secrecy, Jenner announced she had given birth to a baby girl on February 1st.

This is Jenner and Travis Scott's first child.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner even posted a video dedicated to her new baby girl, which showcased her pregnancy journey.

Naturally, the internet has exploded with (mostly) positive responses.

These are a few of the funniest reactions to the arrival of Jenner's baby girl.

1.

Kylie got 6 cars, 3 houses and 1 baby... and all I have is a used gift card for McDonalds pic.twitter.com/BbxD5ur5rE — marina (@bakedalren) February 4, 2018

2.