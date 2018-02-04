50 of the funniest reactions to the birth of Kylie Jenner's baby girl.

50 of the funniest reactions to the birth of Kylie Jenner's baby girl.
Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 04, 2018@10:51 PM
Advertising

In case you've been hiding under a rock for the past few hours, you should know that Kylie Jenner gave birth a baby girl. All of the seemingly voyeuristic rumors were TRUE, thus validating Twitter detectives across the globe.

On Saturday, after months of secrecy, Jenner announced she had given birth to a baby girl on February 1st.

This is Jenner and Travis Scott's first child.

♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner even posted a video dedicated to her new baby girl, which showcased her pregnancy journey.

Naturally, the internet has exploded with (mostly) positive responses.

These are a few of the funniest reactions to the arrival of Jenner's baby girl.

1.

2.

Advertising

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

25.

Advertising

26.

27.

28.

Advertising

29.

30.

31.

Advertising

32.

33.

34.

Advertising

35.

36.

37.

Advertising

38.

39.

40.

Advertising

41.

42.

43.

Advertising

44.

45.

46.

Advertising

47.

48.

49.

Advertising

50.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc