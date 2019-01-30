Bisexual woman’s relatable tweet about the struggle of flirting with women goes viral.

In case you haven't heard, dating is complicated.

Between trying to act cool and casual if you're actually head-over-heels obsessed with someone, waiting three hours to reply to a text, deciding who pays the tab, and all the other bizarre rules we've created to further complicate the process of finding "the one," love is truly a battlefield. Especially now that you can search for a romantic partner from the comfort of your couch and phone screen, it's entirely possible that by 2050 we'll all just date hot holograms that give us compliments and tell us it'll be ok.

So when a bisexual woman tweeted a very real struggle of modern courtship, the internet could not relate more.

As a bisexual woman, I still cannot tell if another woman is flirting with me or just being nice, on that same note I have no idea how to convey to a woman I’m not just being nice, I’m flirting with you. Like yes I think you’re pretty and your shoes are hot but also kiss me? — Trouble (@gilltheamazon) January 9, 2019

Since women are expected to be kind, it's difficult to tell what is a fun and flirty romantic move and what is just a stranger trying to make a new BFF.