Bishop claims being LGBTQ is 'contrary to Catholic morals.' The internet dragged him straight to Hell.

Happy Pride Month! Cities across the world are hosting pride parades and shows and benefits supporting the LGBTQIA community, which is fantastic. Unfortunately, where ever there is a pronounced display of LGBTQTIA pride, there is also a slew of homophobes ready to proudly wave their flags of fear and misinformation.

In cases of religious homophobia, the bigotry is often couched in terms of faux morality and the notion that God (or whatever deity) has specifically designated that sex and romance should only take place between a man and a woman.

The church's obsession with policing the LGBTQIA experience is full of hypocrisies, many of which are all too easy to point out, and it can be deeply satisfying to watch a sanctimonious homophobe go down for their words.

So, when Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin decided to weigh in with a "reminder" that Catholics shouldn't celebrate Pride Month, he got shut down swiftly, and in a beautiful manner.

The frame worthy karma moment started with Tobin's claim that Pride Month promotes a culture that is "contrary to Catholic faith and morals."

A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ “Pride Month” events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) June 1, 2019

It wasn't long before the actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista weighed in with his two cents on Tobin's view.