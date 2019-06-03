Bishop claims being LGBTQ is 'contrary to Catholic morals.' The internet dragged him straight to Hell.

Happy Pride Month! Cities across the world are hosting pride parades and shows and benefits supporting the LGBTQIA community, which is fantastic. Unfortunately, where ever there is a pronounced display of LGBTQTIA pride, there is also a slew of homophobes ready to proudly wave their flags of fear and misinformation.
In cases of religious homophobia, the bigotry is often couched in terms of faux morality and the notion that God (or whatever deity) has specifically designated that sex and romance should only take place between a man and a woman.
The church's obsession with policing the LGBTQIA experience is full of hypocrisies, many of which are all too easy to point out, and it can be deeply satisfying to watch a sanctimonious homophobe go down for their words.
So, when Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin decided to weigh in with a "reminder" that Catholics shouldn't celebrate Pride Month, he got shut down swiftly, and in a beautiful manner.
The frame worthy karma moment started with Tobin's claim that Pride Month promotes a culture that is "contrary to Catholic faith and morals."
It wasn't long before the actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista weighed in with his two cents on Tobin's view.
Bautista fully channeled the loving yet protective vibe of Drax the Destroyer in his tweet extolling his lesbian mom and her active volunteering and compassion for others (which outshines Tobin's claims to religious goodness). He also topped off his call-out by suggesting that Tobin's view does not represent all, or even most Catholics.
This of course brought a lot of joy to his many fans.
A lot of people were quick to point out how the Catholic church has been a breeding ground for abuse, and perhaps bishops would do well to focus on the problems in their own community. Many Catholics also chimed in to say they align themselves with the LGBTQIA community, and they appreciate Bautista not lumping them in with the homophobic church members.
Suffice it to say, Drax the Destroyer is all about Pride Month and not here for Catholic bishops spewing homophobia.