29 of the most delightfully bizarre Florida news headlines from 2017.

This year was nothing if not a good year for bizarre and terrifying news headlines. And while these headlines have grown out of all corners of our uniquely dysfunctional country, Florida has continued to go above and beyond the rest.
So, in honor of the sunshine state's unmatched commitment to churning out the brightest and most bizarre headlines, I have gathered some of 2017's picks of the litter.
You might want to pour yourself a glass of Florida orange juice-infused mimosa for this.
1.
Florida man who marooned himself on lake fountain says he took too much MDMA and wanted to be with the swans https://t.co/9vOooXP2pe pic.twitter.com/idKhGUpSRS— WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) December 21, 2017
2.
A Florida man punched an ATM for giving him too much money. In an arrest report, the man states he was angry that the machine dispensed too much money because he was late for work and did not know what to do. https://t.co/lcP8u6LNDy— KFYR-TV (@KFYRTV) December 27, 2017
3.
Anytime a headline starts Florida man.. you know it will be bizzare https://t.co/RY3yiPYrEa— Billy Gardell (@BillyGardell) May 17, 2017
4.
Florida man paralyzed after chasing monkey that stole his hathttps://t.co/0hujjSxfTi— KTVU (@KTVU) December 25, 2017
5.
A Florida woman's pet iguana goes from sleeping in her shirt to repeatedly attacking her, even on camera. https://t.co/xRnd5rKaVj pic.twitter.com/RI67lVQtNY— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) December 7, 2017
6.
Florida man banned from beach after passing out 'sugardaddy seeking sugarbaby' cards https://t.co/1CGxA2uvFP pic.twitter.com/I4KsrhPloF— WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) August 6, 2017
7.
Florida man arrested after calling 911 twice to complain about the size of his seafood dinner https://t.co/iIKOwBmE1r pic.twitter.com/76fG5Y7Wxa— Jezebel (@Jezebel) December 27, 2017
8.
Florida man shoots 17-foot-long snake 'right in the head,' collects $375 bounty https://t.co/baP8CI3DH7 pic.twitter.com/dFGP96i8xd— Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) December 8, 2017
9.
Florida man who filmed himself eating pancakes in middle of road found guilty https://t.co/hilOx6TI4K— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) August 6, 2017
10.
Authorities: Florida man bites police police officer during warrant hearing for battery on law enforcement officers. https://t.co/uWEfhdXtIz— AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) November 21, 2017
11.
Florida man, 49, is arrested for trying to break into a cop car with officers INSIDE https://t.co/DBEAHLTwTA— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 25, 2017
12.
Saddle down: Florida woman gets DUI on horse after joy ride into town. https://t.co/uzOPP26phr pic.twitter.com/l6XsJKTSCc— Watch CTV News (@WatchCTVNews) November 4, 2017
13.
Florida man claiming to be Jesus flashes Lowe's customer, police say https://t.co/euEM4sMBiz pic.twitter.com/HS9226UUVJ— News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) October 27, 2017
14.
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car. https://t.co/42Z5PajCvm— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) July 3, 2017
15.
Police: Florida woman arrested for hitting bouncer with 12-pack of PBR https://t.co/QeaHm0fCPK pic.twitter.com/7vApI9SgpQ— FOX59 News (@FOX59) November 9, 2017
16.
Florida Woman Throws Hot Nacho Cheese on 7-Eleven Clerk After Being Denied Service https://t.co/Y57jCAD85L pic.twitter.com/qGsy64tGSj— The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) October 18, 2017
17.
Florida man spends 90 days in jail after police mistake drywall for cocaine. https://t.co/E5rl2cvxkC #odd— AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) June 27, 2017
18.
Postal worker injured by trap Florida man set to snare mail-stealing neighbors: report https://t.co/WtXzQKfTWo pic.twitter.com/lAuhxXecNM— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) June 21, 2017
19.
Florida woman allegedly curses angler, bites fishing line, swims away with lurehttps://t.co/9wWp38BiNP pic.twitter.com/KM9dE8aPun— FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) August 18, 2017
20.
Florida man using phone to draft fantasy football team loses track of toddler https://t.co/r1MM4HLFb9 pic.twitter.com/R41Y50CaHv— All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) September 4, 2017
21.
PHOTO: Florida man with half-beard arrested again https://t.co/W9wHAJGHVb pic.twitter.com/FtyDiwIF2D— AJC (@ajc) July 11, 2017
22.
Police: Florida man wrecks liquor shop, blames "hookah-smoking caterpillar" https://t.co/JtxQUxAvmY— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 15, 2017
23.
Florida man steals car, gets arrested when he pulls over to watch #SolarEclipse2017 because Florida https://t.co/yXeoP4Stlw pic.twitter.com/XjWOkk2Iuf— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 22, 2017
24.
Florida woman offered sex for $25 and chicken nuggets, police say https://t.co/5Z71dWJttt pic.twitter.com/nvBrtCT79i— Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) April 28, 2017
25.
Piggies from heaven? Florida man says 15-pound bag of frozen pork randomly fell onto his roof https://t.co/f1Vb9zB1Zw #NBC4 pic.twitter.com/bPvmXiwf0w— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) July 21, 2017
26.
A Florida man who accidentally fired his gun while trying to look cool for a selfie got 6 years in prison https://t.co/59Or0VblKi pic.twitter.com/HIcFyzXavA— Complex (@Complex) August 16, 2017
27.
Florida man calls 911 just to get a ride to Hooters https://t.co/1ASfYgpjGD pic.twitter.com/HOf9inRGoN— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 10, 2017
28.
A Florida man shot at two AT&T trucks because he was upset that they were parked outside of his home https://t.co/S0AbhDTJT9 pic.twitter.com/IBVY93srBx— CNN International (@cnni) July 21, 2017
29.
Florida opossum breaks into liquor store, gets drunk on bourbon https://t.co/rMp7qYvLCr via @torontostar— Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) December 2, 2017
Stay classy and beautiful in 2018, Florida.