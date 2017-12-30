29 of the most delightfully bizarre Florida news headlines from 2017.

This year was nothing if not a good year for bizarre and terrifying news headlines. And while these headlines have grown out of all corners of our uniquely dysfunctional country, Florida has continued to go above and beyond the rest.

So, in honor of the sunshine state's unmatched commitment to churning out the brightest and most bizarre headlines, I have gathered some of 2017's picks of the litter.

You might want to pour yourself a glass of Florida orange juice-infused mimosa for this.

1.

Florida man who marooned himself on lake fountain says he took too much MDMA and wanted to be with the swans https://t.co/9vOooXP2pe pic.twitter.com/idKhGUpSRS — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) December 21, 2017

2.

A Florida man punched an ATM for giving him too much money. In an arrest report, the man states he was angry that the machine dispensed too much money because he was late for work and did not know what to do. https://t.co/lcP8u6LNDy — KFYR-TV (@KFYRTV) December 27, 2017

3.

Anytime a headline starts Florida man.. you know it will be bizzare https://t.co/RY3yiPYrEa — Billy Gardell (@BillyGardell) May 17, 2017

4.