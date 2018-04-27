Guy spots something off about 'black conservative' Twitter account. So he searched the photo.

Black conservatives definitely exist—Clarence Thomas would be so pretty if he smiled—but this particular one doesn't.
Twitter user @AntiKemite, who calls himself "The Dope Conservative," got busted for using a stock photo as his profile picture, highly suggesting that it's not really a black man behind the tweets.
Yup, the picture comes courtesy of stock photo site Shutterstock, listed as "Black man posing with crossed arms and wearing glasses."
Also suggesting that it's not really a black man behind the tweets? The actual tweets.
When busted, "The Dope Conservative" claimed that every other picture of himself in existence "were saved to a USB which got stolen," and that "this is literally the only photo" he has of himself.
April 26, 2018
According to Shutterstock, this is the same model.
People weren't falling for "The Dope Conservative's" act, easily sniffing out the Catfish.
Rather than call it a day, whoever that person is kept digging themselves into a deeper hole, insisting that he/she/they are the model.
Can you help me photoshop the watermark off this picture? pic.twitter.com/RtKEfwgBeg— Rob B (@Rbcoolguy1) April 26, 2018
Notice how my avatar doesn't have the watermark on it?— The Dope Conservative (@AntiKemite) April 26, 2018
I wonder why that might be...
because you bought the fucking stock photo? take a selfie with your twitter handle dipshit— JD-800 💽 (@thejd800) April 26, 2018
No, it's because I AM the model in the photo.— The Dope Conservative (@AntiKemite) April 26, 2018
Stock photo models have lives outside work too.
I don't have a camera at the moment so can't take a conventional selfie.
Dude refused to take a selfie, as if every phone and every computer these days don't have cameras.
Post a selfie— Rob B (@Rbcoolguy1) April 26, 2018
I don't have a camera.— The Dope Conservative (@AntiKemite) April 26, 2018
When and where was your avi photo taken?— Rob B (@Rbcoolguy1) April 26, 2018
I cannot reveal the agency I work for as I do not want them to find out about my conservative views.— The Dope Conservative (@AntiKemite) April 26, 2018
Just give me the year it was taken— Rob B (@Rbcoolguy1) April 26, 2018
2016.— The Dope Conservative (@AntiKemite) April 26, 2018
Weird, it says here that it was taken in 2012. You don’t remember the year you took that photo? pic.twitter.com/PbDYTQJZyq— Rob B (@Rbcoolguy1) April 26, 2018
Just how Russian is this troll?