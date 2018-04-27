Guy spots something off about 'black conservative' Twitter account. So he searched the photo.

Black conservatives definitely exist—Clarence Thomas would be so pretty if he smiled—but this particular one doesn't.

Twitter user @AntiKemite, who calls himself "The Dope Conservative," got busted for using a stock photo as his profile picture, highly suggesting that it's not really a black man behind the tweets.

Yup, the picture comes courtesy of stock photo site Shutterstock, listed as "Black man posing with crossed arms and wearing glasses."

Also suggesting that it's not really a black man behind the tweets? The actual tweets.

This is very convincing and not at all obvious pic.twitter.com/clfSSfE3rU — Niki (@FroMoxie) April 27, 2018

When busted, "The Dope Conservative" claimed that every other picture of himself in existence "were saved to a USB which got stolen," and that "this is literally the only photo" he has of himself.