Guy spots something off about 'black conservative' Twitter account. So he searched the photo.
Orli Matlow
Apr 27, 2018@6:04 PM
Black conservatives definitely exist—Clarence Thomas would be so pretty if he smiled—but this particular one doesn't.

Twitter user @AntiKemite, who calls himself "The Dope Conservative," got busted for using a stock photo as his profile picture, highly suggesting that it's not really a black man behind the tweets.

Yup, the picture comes courtesy of stock photo site Shutterstock, listed as "Black man posing with crossed arms and wearing glasses."

Also suggesting that it's not really a black man behind the tweets? The actual tweets.

When busted, "The Dope Conservative" claimed that every other picture of himself in existence "were saved to a USB which got stolen," and that "this is literally the only photo" he has of himself.

According to Shutterstock, this is the same model.

You're welcome.
Shutterstock

This too.
Shutterstock
And this.
Shutterstock
People weren't falling for "The Dope Conservative's" act, easily sniffing out the Catfish.

Rather than call it a day, whoever that person is kept digging themselves into a deeper hole, insisting that he/she/they are the model.

Dude refused to take a selfie, as if every phone and every computer these days don't have cameras.

Giphy

Just how Russian is this troll?

