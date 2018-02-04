Black customer accused of stealing his own jacket by racist Old Navy employees. It's all on film.

An Old Navy in Iowa just fired three employees after a black customer posted a video of employees racially profiling him.
James Conley said he was racially profiled when he walked into the store wearing an Old Navy coat he bought for himself months ago as a Christmas present. When Conley approached the register to purchase a couple hoodies, the employee asked if he was also planning to pay for his jacket.
"I was accused that I didn't pay for my blue bubble jacket that I got for Christmas that I wore into the store," Conley later shared in a Facebook post.
When first confronted, Conley assumed the Old Navy employee was joking around. But after another employee backed them up, Conley requested they view the surveillance footage to prove his innocence.
In a Facebook post containing video proof of the incident, Conley also shared that white customers in line were also wearing Old Navy apparel, and none of them were confronted.
"Today I was racially profiled by the Old Navy store in West Des Moines, Iowa in Jordan creek. I was accused that I didn't pay for my blue bubble jacket that I got for Christmas that I wore into the store. As I was checking out to purchase some hoodies, I was asked if I wanted to also purchase the jacket that I was wearing. First, I started laughing because I didnt believe what I was hearing. The store manager Beau Carter was very unprofessional and stereotyped me because I was a Black male. He says "anytime someone wears Old Navy clothing they have to always scan that customers clothing to insure that it was previously purchased". (Where do they do that at?) Every time I go to this store I have on my same exact winter blue jacket and have never been asked to scan my clothing and the previous "non-black" customers had on identical apparel as me from old navy but was never asked to scan their clothing. Then after they scan my jacket they try to make me repay for it?? Finally the District Manager Shannon (who refused to give out her last name) came out and I made her check the surveillance tape to prove that her and her fellow employees were in the wrong for racially profiling me because of the color of my skin. Once she confirmed that I was telling the truth (after watching the tape) she never came back out to apologize to me nor did the store manager Beau Carter as you can see in my videos below."
On Saturday, the Old Navy apologized to Conley in a Facebook post.
The post assured Conley that all three employees involved in the incident of racial profiling were fired.
Conley plans to file a civil rights complaint and then a civil damages lawsuit. He shared that the nationwide reaction to his Facebook post helped him realize how huge and widespread of an issue racial profiling is. It's not just him being profiled, and it's not just these three Old Navy employees doing the profiling, it's a bigger issue of embedded racism.