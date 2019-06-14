Black employee in white office asks if she's a d*ck for adopting her co-workers' low-key racist behavior.

Navigating racial micro-aggressions in the workplace can be extremely difficult when you're the only one experiencing them, and people are easily able to gaslight your very real experience. This difficulty increases when you try to gently correct people, and they don't change their behavior.

In a recent post on the subreddit Am I The Asshole, a black woman opened up about the racial micro-aggressions she's been facing in her white office, and her temptation to give her coworkers a taste of their own medicine.

Her name is "Tina," a simple and familiar name to many, and yet her coworkers have consistently traded her named for other names: Tia, Tiana, etc, occasionally even calling her "Mary," the name of an older black woman who no longer works at the office. Since OP has patiently corrected the name issue many times to no avail, she's now considering calling her coworkers random "white" names in order to hammer in just how disrespectful the behavior is.

"WIBTA if I started calling my white coworkers by random 'white' names?"