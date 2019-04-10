The first-ever photo of a black hole is one small step for man, one giant step for memes.

Listen up, you jaded, cynical people!

The universe had something interesting and exciting to offer today, something previously believed to be unseeable.

An international group of astronomers produced the first-ever image of a black hole, a compact area of spacetime with a gravitational pull so overwhelming that nothing can escape it. Albert Einstein, the guy from all those dorm room posters, theorized the existence of black holes, and today he was proved right. It only took 100 years.

The algorithm to produce the image was developed by researcher MIT graduate Katie Bouman, and even if the picture of the massive gap in the galaxy some 6.5 billion times the mass of our (Earth's) sun doesn't move you, Bouman's reaction will.

Here's the moment when the first black hole image was processed, from the eyes of researcher Katie Bouman. #EHTBlackHole #BlackHoleDay #BlackHole (v/@dfbarajas) pic.twitter.com/n0ZnIoeG1d — MIT CSAIL (@MIT_CSAIL) April 10, 2019

The scientific marvel of this picture of a black hole has the internet thinking about another b-hole...the butthole. (I am so sorry.)

People like big black holes and they cannot lie.