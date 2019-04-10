The first-ever photo of a black hole is one small step for man, one giant step for memes.

Listen up, you jaded, cynical people!
The universe had something interesting and exciting to offer today, something previously believed to be unseeable.
An international group of astronomers produced the first-ever image of a black hole, a compact area of spacetime with a gravitational pull so overwhelming that nothing can escape it. Albert Einstein, the guy from all those dorm room posters, theorized the existence of black holes, and today he was proved right. It only took 100 years.
The algorithm to produce the image was developed by researcher MIT graduate Katie Bouman, and even if the picture of the massive gap in the galaxy some 6.5 billion times the mass of our (Earth's) sun doesn't move you, Bouman's reaction will.
The scientific marvel of this picture of a black hole has the internet thinking about another b-hole...the butthole. (I am so sorry.)
People like big black holes and they cannot lie.
Black holes are within the eye of the beholder.
Blackhole is about to get a contributor contract with Fox News.
It's not just butts—the black hole also looks like from The Lord of the Rings.
Could this giant orange blob be...THE PRESIDENT?!
The apocalypse is near, and by near, I mean 55 million light years away.
Now that we've seen a picture of a black hole, it can feel free to take us.