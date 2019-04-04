Black people asked white people their burning questions in hilarious viral thread.

Stereotypes, when mixed with unchecked power and terrifying political policies can result in the perpetuation of horrible injustices. But unpacking silly, harmless, and oddly specific stereotypes can open up hilarious conversations about cultural norms across different demographics.

Of course, it's easier to grasp the concept of opening up conversations about racial stereotypes that aren't cringe inducing than it is to facilitate one. Nonetheless, if you punch up and everyone keeps a modicum of humor and courtesy, it IS possible.

A recent resurfaced thread posted on the Afrocentric Films Collaborative Facebook page managed to be refreshingly funny and straightforward about stereotypes. The key, in this case, was to point the question marks towards white people.

The thread's prompt urged black people to ask white people the questions they "always wanted to know," the it rapidly filled up with playful exchanges.