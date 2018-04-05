Black teen points out the problem with all the outrage over clear backpacks at Parkland.

The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Highschool returned to school after spring break to face a slew of new security precautions. According to district officials from Parkland, Florida, the school is working as a prototype for potential district-wide changes to hopefully curb future gun violence.

One of the new changes forces students to wear clear backpacks, a requirement many of them have expressed a deep distaste for.

It's not about aesthetics, but rather, the notion that forcing students to wear clear backpacks is a better solution to mass shootings than actual gun reform.

And that, they are pic.twitter.com/QuqOt1V4aU — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) April 2, 2018

While certainly, the critiques towards clear backpacks make sense, the teen and Twitter user named Eve made a salient point about the special attention Parkland students are receiving.

"This is so funny to me bc inner city school kids had to deal with this plus metal detectors and uniforms and none of that was ever questioned but now that it’s affecting middle/upper class & predominantly white schools it’s an issue ​​​​​​," Eve wrote.