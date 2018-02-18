Blake Lively's daughter roasted her outfit, it obviously runs in the family.

Anyone who regularly tunes into the routine roastings between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds knows without a doubt they are a couple who loves to troll and loves each other.

At least, that's the perception we have been fed to believe.

For those unacquainted with the family, Lively and Reynolds have two young daughters, 3-year-old James, and 1-year-old Ines.

Apparently, 3-year-old James has been taking notes from her parents, because she's already gotten to roasting Lively for her clothing choices. If this is what she's capable of at three, what will her teenage years unveil?

Lively jokingly shared in an Instagram how James was considerably confused about her mom's outfit choice.

"True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, 'Oh no mama, you forgot your pants'" Lively wrote.

In all fairness, this is more of an expressed statement of legitimate confusion from a toddler who has yet to understand the current fashion landscape.

Even so, this didn't hinder Reynolds from jumping in to roast his wife.