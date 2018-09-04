Blake Lively responded to a fan like they’re BFF, as if you needed more reasons to love her.

When it comes to interacting with her fans (and trolls) on Instagram, Blake Lively is a pro.
When sad people on the internet come at her with unwarranted hate, Lively is quick to shut down trolls. Living in the public eye for decades requires a certain finesse with strangers, and Lively seems to have fully embraced that rhythm. In fact, being sassy on social media is a cornerstone of Lively's marriage to fellow troll Ryan Reynolds.
Luckily for her, for every troll there is also a fan commenting their adoration. While Lively certainly doesn't have the time to respond to all of her fans, she does sometimes carve out a moment to make someone's day.
When she posted a recent photo featuring her stilettos with NYC as a backdrop, Lively took a moment to make a fan's day.
Per usual, her photo and caption was playful and irreverent.
In response, a fan expressed how much she wishes she was like the Gossip Girl actress.
Normally, these comments fly by and quickly get buried in the flood of Instagram fan love.
But this time, Lively took a minute to playfully respond to the commenter.
This is super cute, and I have no doubt made that commenter's day.