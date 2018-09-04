Blake Lively responded to a fan like they’re BFF, as if you needed more reasons to love her.

When it comes to interacting with her fans (and trolls) on Instagram, Blake Lively is a pro.

When sad people on the internet come at her with unwarranted hate, Lively is quick to shut down trolls. Living in the public eye for decades requires a certain finesse with strangers, and Lively seems to have fully embraced that rhythm. In fact, being sassy on social media is a cornerstone of Lively's marriage to fellow troll Ryan Reynolds.

Luckily for her, for every troll there is also a fan commenting their adoration. While Lively certainly doesn't have the time to respond to all of her fans, she does sometimes carve out a moment to make someone's day.

When she posted a recent photo featuring her stilettos with NYC as a backdrop, Lively took a moment to make a fan's day.