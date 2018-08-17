Blake Lively flawlessly shut down a troll who mocked her Instagram skills.

When it comes to doling out comebacks on Instagram, Blake Lively is an absolute pro. Whether she's trolling herself in the captions, or coming for her husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, the former Gossip Girl actress knows how to let her hair down (both metaphorically and literally) on social media.

So, when her intelligence was mocked for accidentally made a mistake in an Instagram caption, Lively was quick to clap-back.

The Instagram post featured photos of her and Reynolds looking disgustingly glossy and in love (I kid, I support them).

Basically, when Lively first posted the adorable photos of her and Reynolds, she accidentally didn't type a space between the heart emoji and his Instagram handle. This temporarily rendered his tag moot, and apparently made it look like Lively can't Instagram.

Regardless of the fact that everyone and their mother has at one point flubbed a tag or caption, an eager commenter caught the typo and assumed Lively doesn't know how Instagram works.