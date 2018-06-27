15 times Blake Lively proved she was funnier than Ryan Reynolds.

The internet can be a deeply depressing place, so it's nice that we can skim the social media accounts of Blake Lively when we're feeling down and out.
Whether she's trolling Ryan Reynolds, posting hilarious interactions with her children, or leaning into her own Instagram food pictures, it's clear that Lively is here to serve up punchlines.
Since we spend so much time fawning over the trolling habits of Reynolds, it feels only fitting that we give Lively her due. When it comes to giving the internet a show, they are definitely equally matched.
Without further dallying, here are 15 times when Lively flexed her punchlines.
1. When she confessed her feelings for Reynolds' twin brother.
2. When she admitted her obsession with J Lo.
3. When she spilled the tea about her hypothetical affair.
4. When she roasted herself for being extra about Valentine's Day.
5. When she shared her daughter's roasting abilities.
6. When she wished the wrong Ryan a Happy Birthday.
7. When she trolled Deadpool's sense of style.
8. When she called out Reynolds' wandering eyes.
9. When she came for her husband's (lack of) baking abilities.
10. When she went makeup free.
11. When she begrudgingly shared her commute.
12. When she trolled her own commitment to fashion.
13. When she got super meta about Instagram.
14. When she trolled Reynolds by omission.
15. When she got dirty.