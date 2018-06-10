Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds about his 'hot twin,' and his response was savage.

There are few current American past times as beloved as fixing a huge bowl of popcorn and settling in to watch Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds troll each other on social media.

So, when Reynolds sat down with his twin brother Gordon for a very brotherly (see: teasing) interview for National Best Friends Day, Lively couldn't resist a chance to roast her husband.

First off, the interview itself is a goldmine of familial burns. It's clear that roasting runs in the family, because Gordon is merciless with Reynolds.

Dibs on Gordon. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

But it was all made better when Lively commented: "Shit. Your brother is hot. I've made a terrible mistake."

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds was quick to respond by letting Lively know she had in fact been with Gordon all along.

"You haven't made a mistake. You've been living with him for over a year," Reynolds wrote.