Blind man shares all the jerks he encounters with his guide dog. The internet is livid.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 30, 2018@11:27 PM
Back in 2012, the U.K.-based former doctor Amit Patel lost his eyesight. Since then, Patel has traversed the world with the assistance of his guide dog Zika.

In February, the pair went viral after Patel posted a video of what the two encounter on a daily basis. The footage was captured on a GoPro Patel attached to Zika's collar.

On top of posting videos, Patel also tweets from a special account made specifically for Kika.

On Tuesday, Patel tweeted out photos detailing the passive jerks who refused to move for the pair on the train.

It was raining too.

Just LOOK AT HOW SAD KIKA IS.

The internet was livid with how inconsiderate the other passengers were.

Hopefully this thread will help remind all of us to be more mindful on public transportation.

Sources: Distractify
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc