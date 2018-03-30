Blind man shares all the jerks he encounters with his guide dog. The internet is livid.

Back in 2012, the U.K.-based former doctor Amit Patel lost his eyesight. Since then, Patel has traversed the world with the assistance of his guide dog Zika.

In February, the pair went viral after Patel posted a video of what the two encounter on a daily basis. The footage was captured on a GoPro Patel attached to Zika's collar.

On top of posting videos, Patel also tweets from a special account made specifically for Kika.

On Tuesday, Patel tweeted out photos detailing the passive jerks who refused to move for the pair on the train.

It was raining too.

We walked to the end of the platform in the pouring rain so that we can board the designated disabled section on the @Se_Railway train & even with dad giving me the command “find a seat” not one passenger gave up their seat! 😡😤😢@GuidedogsLondon @guidedogs @transportforall pic.twitter.com/MHl0xtw6fU — Kika 🇬🇧 (@Kika_GuideDog) March 27, 2018

Just LOOK AT HOW SAD KIKA IS.