Advertising

People do awful, ugly things for money. And sadly, some of the most pernicious money-making tactics work, and often remain uncovered. As a part of a gross revelation to her followers, the popular wellness blogger Belle Gibson admitted she faked cancer in order to boost her brand in an interview with The Australian Weekly.

"None of it’s true. I don't want forgiveness. I just think [speaking out] was the responsible thing to do. Above anything, I would like people to say, 'Okay, she's human," Gibson told reporters.

Now, two years after the original scandal, she's refused to show up in court and take responsibility.

Advertising

Starting in 2013, Gibson garnered a following largely through her claims that she cured herself of blood, spleen, brain, uterus, and liver cancer through a strict diet and exercise regime. Throughout her career she's chased in on these claims via her 200k Instagram followers. She's also claimed to have donated upwards of $300,000 to charities that support cancer patients, and yet no receipts or proof of this has been shared.

Wellness blogger Belle Gibson admits she deceived her followers about having cancer & curing it with healthy eating pic.twitter.com/6MabTto7w7 — hit92.9 (@hit929) April 22, 2015

Advertising

Gibson is now facing a total of $410,000AUS in fines for defrauding her followers both through her cancer lies and her donation claims. The fines she's facing include a $150,000 fee for lying about donating week's worth of app sales to the family of a boy with a brain tumor.

Belle Gibson fails to appear in court, again. @consumervic wants her fined over the $300k cancer fraud.#TenNews pic.twitter.com/QOk9zwG8wG — Joel Crean (@JoelCrean) September 13, 2016

She's making the rounds again this week after a report from The Guardian revealed she bailed on yet another court date.

Twitter is still furious at Gibson, which makes sense given the disgusting levels of manipulation.

Advertising

Sociopathy has a new face. — TonyCirro (@PhilHendrieFan) September 28, 2017

Little note: Belle Gibson is not a "fake wellness blogger". She is a real wellness blogger who faked cancer. That's the problem. — Erik Jensen (@ErikOJensen) September 28, 2017

Belle Gibson says she has made her $410k fine disappear, just by eating pomegranate and tofu smoothies — The Shovel (@TheShovel) September 28, 2017

Some think she's getting off too easy, given the weight of her lies.

Belle Gibson’s enablers are getting off far too lightly.

Publishing bullshit is too lucrative and too easyhttps://t.co/BsCKCbFtsf — Dr Darren Saunders (@whereisdaz) September 28, 2017

Advertising

Disgraced health blogger Belle Gibson slapped with $410,000 fine for misleading and deceptive conduct @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/KzzwVXwJwS — Neary Ty (@NearyTy_9) September 27, 2017

A wonderful time to bump my Belle Gibson hot take, which got me more hate emails than anything I've ever written https://t.co/xf5le6bFwo — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) September 27, 2017

While others are waiting on karma to deal a blow.

its possible that one day Belle Gibson really will get cancer and no one will be believe her, no one will sympathise — TurnLeft (@TurnLeft2017) September 28, 2017

Disgraced wellness blogger Belle Gibson has been slapped with a massive fine for lying about curing herself of cancer. #7News pic.twitter.com/2gG3KSFR0l — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) September 28, 2017

Advertising

This whole situation is a deeply ugly mess.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.