We are living in a time rife with social media influencers and mysterious Instagram famous people who somehow sustain themselves off tagging brands and recording mini videos of themselves living exotic lives. Everyone has a platform, and because of that, brands and companies are constantly competing for free (or nearly free) advertising from popular people online. On the flip-side, there are times when people without platforms attempt to leverage social media in order to...well, get free sh*t. The results are embarrassing for everyone involved.

On Tuesday, the gourmet Irish restaurant Campagne shared an email from a blogger who requested a free meal in exchange for "exposure."

This would be different if this was a food writer assigned a review. But noooo. Based on this logic, EVERYONE who Instagrams photos of their food should be eating for free.

The start of another week in paradise..🙄 pic.twitter.com/zLP3bhBORV — campagne restaurant (@campagnekilkenn) September 19, 2017

To be fair, I respect the ambition of this blogger. They didn't sell themselves short. Not only did the blogger request a free sample, but MULTIPLE meals.

They wrote in the email:

"In exchange for a vegan meal or two (we would ideally like to try several items on the menu), we would be happy to provide significant online exposure on both our blogs and social media accounts. Inclusion in our 'Vegan guide to Ireland and/or N Ireland' posts. (working title) with perma embedded links and photographs. In many cases, we will also write a full separate review for your establishment. Live tweeting, Facebook, Instagram as we visit your restaurant."

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some choice words for the hungry blogger.

But the online exposure!!! It's "significant"... — BeoirFinder (@BeoirFinder) September 19, 2017

Some of them mocked the unnamed blogger's lack of following.

That's just savage.

Interesting that she's a "blogger" with a whole 217 followers... 🙄😴 — Sinéad Nolan (@nadielarkin) September 22, 2017

While others offered to actually pay the restaurant for a meal.

In exchange for cash my wife and I would like to eat a meal, and tell absolutely nobody on social media. #OldSchool #Notions — Stevie Cahill (@StevieCahill) September 19, 2017

One blogger chimed in to say #NotAllBloggers.

I am mortified by this as a blogger! — Amy Catherine (@redlips_redhair) September 21, 2017

A paying customer jokingly requested a refund in exchange for a complimentary tweet.

Following on from this, my wife and I had a delightful experience there at the weekend. Please refund out bill in exchange for this tweet. — David Mussett (@DMussett) September 19, 2017

One Twitter user got VERY SPECIFIC about what meal they'd like for free.

Can you blame them?!

Dear Sirs I can give you big exposure for Roast partridge, Savoy cabbage, black pudding, ham and walnut dauphine, foie gras sauce...😜 — CH (@jokekoky) September 21, 2017

While others just served it straight.

Just pay for your dinner lads 🙃 https://t.co/aD57XDICVY — Patrick Trautt (@paddyt_) September 20, 2017

For reference, this is how gorgeous the food is.

Roast partridge, Savoy cabbage, black pudding, ham and walnut dauphine, foie gras sauce pic.twitter.com/lXXSWTyuxS — campagne restaurant (@campagnekilkenn) September 21, 2017

These are some next-level tantalizing meals.

Venison brisket, Savoy cabbage, butternut squash and red wine onions on today's lunch menu pic.twitter.com/XO1yvPi4MW — campagne restaurant (@campagnekilkenn) September 17, 2017

While we can all relate to the desire for a free meal, Campagne's offerings look good enough to save up for.

