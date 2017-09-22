We are living in a time rife with social media influencers and mysterious Instagram famous people who somehow sustain themselves off tagging brands and recording mini videos of themselves living exotic lives. Everyone has a platform, and because of that, brands and companies are constantly competing for free (or nearly free) advertising from popular people online. On the flip-side, there are times when people without platforms attempt to leverage social media in order to...well, get free sh*t. The results are embarrassing for everyone involved.
On Tuesday, the gourmet Irish restaurant Campagne shared an email from a blogger who requested a free meal in exchange for "exposure."
This would be different if this was a food writer assigned a review. But noooo. Based on this logic, EVERYONE who Instagrams photos of their food should be eating for free.
To be fair, I respect the ambition of this blogger. They didn't sell themselves short. Not only did the blogger request a free sample, but MULTIPLE meals.
They wrote in the email:
"In exchange for a vegan meal or two (we would ideally like to try several items on the menu), we would be happy to provide significant online exposure on both our blogs and social media accounts. Inclusion in our 'Vegan guide to Ireland and/or N Ireland' posts. (working title) with perma embedded links and photographs. In many cases, we will also write a full separate review for your establishment. Live tweeting, Facebook, Instagram as we visit your restaurant."
Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some choice words for the hungry blogger.
Some of them mocked the unnamed blogger's lack of following.
That's just savage.
While others offered to actually pay the restaurant for a meal.
One blogger chimed in to say #NotAllBloggers.
A paying customer jokingly requested a refund in exchange for a complimentary tweet.
One Twitter user got VERY SPECIFIC about what meal they'd like for free.
Can you blame them?!
While others just served it straight.
For reference, this is how gorgeous the food is.
These are some next-level tantalizing meals.
While we can all relate to the desire for a free meal, Campagne's offerings look good enough to save up for.