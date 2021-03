A cargo ship is making a..............huge splash.

The massive boat the size of the Empire State Building is causing an even bigger traffic jam, having gotten stuck sideways across the crucial waterway. Efforts to dislodge the 1,300-foot Ever Given are in progress, starting with a tiny little excavator starting to dig the big boy out. The visual of a small machine taking on a huge task has provided incredible meme fodder.

