In the past few weeks, dozens of allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape have rolled in against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. And now, in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Weinstein, the co-founder of The Weinstein Company, has spoken candidly about his brother's unforgivable nature.

Bob Weinstein wants his brother booted from the Academy, says he'll write a letter to the board. https://t.co/bSI3ooLrWe — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) October 14, 2017

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein said he hopes his brother faces the full brunt of consequences deserved for the serious allegations.

"I have a brother that’s indefensible and crazy. I want him to get the justice that he deserves," says Weinstein.

Bob Weinstein Condemns Brother Harvey Over Rape Allegations: ‘He’s A Very Sick Man’ https://t.co/RBcHs6kcyK pic.twitter.com/IUvXQm6w8M — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 11, 2017

While the board of directors fired Harvey from The Weinstein Company just last week, Bob already cut ties with his brother years ago. In the interview, Bob claimed he knew and disapproved of his brother's cheating, but had no idea he was capable of sexual abuse.

"I divorced my brother five years ago. Literally. And those that know me personally in this company understood how I could not take being around him on any level. Certainly my daughters and my family knew it. I could not take his cheating, his lying and also his attitude toward everyone. I had to divorce myself to survive but I had no idea he was a full-on sexual predator."

“It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways" https://t.co/WkLVlJm9hF — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 14, 2017

Following the flood of horrific allegations, Bob shared that Harvey has shown no signs of remorse or commitment to change.

"It's unbelievable that even to this moment he is more concerned with who sold him out. I don't hear concern or contrition for the victims. And I want them to hear that. Harvey has no remorse whatsoever."

Bob Weinstein on brother Harvey's fallout: "I don't feel an ounce of remorse coming from him, and that kills me too" https://t.co/2dEFiHzEu3 pic.twitter.com/nRcqw6wTFp — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 14, 2017

While Bob maintains ignorance of his brother's sexual abuse allegations, he did concede that he was aware Harvey needed help for a very long time.

"It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways. It’s a sickness but not a sickness that is excusable. It’s a sickness that’s inexcusable. And I, as a brother, understood and was aware as a family member, that my brother needed help and that something was wrong."

I spoke to Bob Weinstein for 45 minutes. It was a heated exchange... https://t.co/bSI3ooLrWe — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) October 14, 2017

A consistent theme in the interview was Bob's feeling of disgust towards the trauma his brother inflicted.

"I find myself in a waking nightmare. My brother has caused unconscionable suffering. As a father of three girls I say this with every bone in my body — I am heartbroken for the women that he has harmed."

Q&A: Bob Weinstein gets emotional on "depraved" Harvey, saving the company and his "waking nightmare" https://t.co/RYFKoLxtnm pic.twitter.com/FxJyyDpVXq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 14, 2017

While Bob Weinstein claims empathy for the victims, and ignorance of the scope of abuse, many people on Twitter remain unconvinced by his bid of innocence.

Bob Weinstein is quite the story teller. I don’t believe him for a second. https://t.co/gEJiufJJtH — roxane gay (@rgay) October 14, 2017

Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

If Bob Weinstein gets out of this unscathed, it will be clear that no one learned a goddamn thing. https://t.co/87AEwW2yLK — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) October 11, 2017

Regardless of whether or not Bob is lying, the priority is justice for these women.

