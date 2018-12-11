A bodybuilder's photo was used in a meme joking about violence against women. He responded immediately.

One of the beauties of our current internet age is the ability to go viral. You can go viral for making a funny and memeable facial expression people dub worthy of captions, you can go viral for a funny, educational or heartwarming Twitter thread, hell, you can go viral for looking like someone more famous.
However, unfortunately there is also a dark underbelly to viral culture. People can threaten and doxx you, strangers on Reddit can use your likeness to spread hateful or cruel memes - there are a lot of bad directions viral status can take.
The bodybuilder Soren Falby aka The Danish Viking experienced the downside of viral culture firsthand when a photo of him was used for a meme joking about violence against women.
While the mene doesn't advocate for domestic violence, the caption reads: "He slaps your mom, what you doing?"
So, basically, Falby's buff likeness was used for a hypothetical where readers are supposed to admit they wouldn't defend their mom against someone as big as him. Understandably, Falby didn't feel comfortable with his likeness being used as an example of a bully, so he decided to respond.
In perhaps the most wholesome clapback possible, Falby posted a photo with his mom with the caption:
"I'm not gonna slap anyone's mom...I love my mon to death and she would kill me if i ever slapped a woman. A picture of me and my mom."
Naturally people online loved the wholesome rebuttal to the meme.
downcastbass joked about how he is a big teddy bear:
"He's a swolerbear"
zeropointcorp pointed out how classy Falby's response was given the context:
"Good response too. He could have been angry at being used like that, but he went out of his way to make clear in a different way why it’s not ok."
And if you spend any amount of time on his Instagram you'll quickly see how much he loves his girlfriend and how playful his personality is. It's pretty obvious he's not insecure about his masculinity.
This is all so delightfully wholesome.