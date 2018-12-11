A bodybuilder's photo was used in a meme joking about violence against women. He responded immediately.

One of the beauties of our current internet age is the ability to go viral. You can go viral for making a funny and memeable facial expression people dub worthy of captions, you can go viral for a funny, educational or heartwarming Twitter thread, hell, you can go viral for looking like someone more famous.

However, unfortunately there is also a dark underbelly to viral culture. People can threaten and doxx you, strangers on Reddit can use your likeness to spread hateful or cruel memes - there are a lot of bad directions viral status can take.

The bodybuilder Soren Falby aka The Danish Viking experienced the downside of viral culture firsthand when a photo of him was used for a meme joking about violence against women.

While the mene doesn't advocate for domestic violence, the caption reads: "He slaps your mom, what you doing?"