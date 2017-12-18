Bodybuilder's extreme bloat photos put your burrito babies to shame.

Next time you're worried about some extra water weight, just be thankful you're not Michelle Middleton.

Middleton, a bodybuilder with over 100 thousand followers on Instagram, shared tummy-baring photos of her before and after body when she's eaten certain foods. She names her "trigger foods" as "yogurts, protein powders, apples, pears, watermelon, broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus." Her list consists of foods we'd typically consider nutritional, but somehow they have the effect of seriously bloating Middleton's stomach.

"Yes I get bloated and it happens when I eat certain foods. I pretty much know which foods are going to do it (high FODMAP) but sometimes I will eat it anyways," she wrote. "Like earlier I had Greek yogurt and I got bloated within a few minutes but the bloat only lasted for a few hours and now I’m back to normal."

She shared three photos of her stomach, and the difference is drastic. But according to Middleton, it's all part of her bodybuilding process. "Since Im doing bodybuilding I go through phases of bulking and cutting. The reason being is I would like to put on more muscle (which is sooo freakn hard for a girl 😩) so Im eating more which gives me more calories to grow and energy to kill it in the gym," she explained. Other times, she's in phases of cleaner eating that lend naturally to a flat stomach.