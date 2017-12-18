Bodybuilder's extreme bloat photos put your burrito babies to shame.

Leah Prinzivalli
Dec 18, 2017@10:55 PM
Next time you're worried about some extra water weight, just be thankful you're not Michelle Middleton.

Middleton, a bodybuilder with over 100 thousand followers on Instagram, shared tummy-baring photos of her before and after body when she's eaten certain foods. She names her "trigger foods" as "yogurts, protein powders, apples, pears, watermelon, broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus." Her list consists of foods we'd typically consider nutritional, but somehow they have the effect of seriously bloating Middleton's stomach.

"Yes I get bloated and it happens when I eat certain foods. I pretty much know which foods are going to do it (high FODMAP) but sometimes I will eat it anyways," she wrote. "Like earlier I had Greek yogurt and I got bloated within a few minutes but the bloat only lasted for a few hours and now I’m back to normal."

She shared three photos of her stomach, and the difference is drastic. But according to Middleton, it's all part of her bodybuilding process. "Since Im doing bodybuilding I go through phases of bulking and cutting. The reason being is I would like to put on more muscle (which is sooo freakn hard for a girl 😩) so Im eating more which gives me more calories to grow and energy to kill it in the gym," she explained. Other times, she's in phases of cleaner eating that lend naturally to a flat stomach.

BLOAT // I get bloated all the time 🙄. I pretty much know what foods are going to bloat me so it’s just a matter of if I care or not 😂. I followed #fodmap in the past to figure out what works or doesn’t work for me and it helped immensely. That’s why I recommend girls who tend to get bloated to try a low Fodmap diet. So don’t freak out if your bloated. It’s only temporary and will go away. Some tips I have for if your feeling bloated is a) drink lots of water &/or hot tea b) clean up your diet & avoid foods that you don’t digest well c) get your sweat on 💦. I always feel better after going to gym 😸. Hopefully these tips help! A few of you have also asked about water weight/retention and when I feel like I’m holding onto extra water I make sure to drink more water (when your dehydrated your body will hold onto more water), eat cucumbers 🥒 throughout the day (natural diuretic) or go sit in the dry sauna (after drinking a gallon of water that day). Oh another girl that gets super bloated is @jellydevote. Check her out... she gets it even worse then me 🙀 Shorts @paragonfitwear -MICHELLE for 11% off

Middleton also shared her tips for fans that may be feeling bloated. She suggests drinking water, avoiding "trigger foods," and working out. But our favorite suggestion came from a commenter — and it's simply accepting your body like it is. As they wrote, "No one has a flat stomach all day long, it's simply not possible." Something to keep in mind next time you spot yourself in a full-length mirror.

