The latest tell-all about the Trump administration Born Trump: Inside America's First Family was released on Tuesday, and it's slated to be the next Fire and Fury. From Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox, Born Trump tells the tale of the privileged Manhattan upbringings of the three oldest kids (and Tiffany), a family dynamic that was best described by soon-to-be arrested Michael Cohen.

"Look, Donald wanted to have five kids with the hope that one would turn out like him, but the reality is they’re each these mini Voltrons. They each have one quality of his," Cohen said.

One of those Voltrons is Ivanka Trump, who Fox describes as the "Media Mastermind Voltron," and is often cited as the reason 53% of white women were duped into voting for a raging misogynist. Giphy