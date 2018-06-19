25 bonkers revelations about Ivanka and Jared from the new tell-all 'Born Trump.'

The latest tell-all about the Trump administration Born Trump: Inside America's First Family was released on Tuesday, and it's slated to be the next Fire and Fury. From Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox, Born Trump tells the tale of the privileged Manhattan upbringings of the three oldest kids (and Tiffany), a family dynamic that was best described by soon-to-be arrested Michael Cohen.
"Look, Donald wanted to have five kids with the hope that one would turn out like him, but the reality is they’re each these mini Voltrons. They each have one quality of his," Cohen said.
One of those Voltrons is Ivanka Trump, who Fox describes as the "Media Mastermind Voltron," and is often cited as the reason 53% of white women were duped into voting for a raging misogynist.
As children are being kept in cages and this self-proclaimed "champion of families" is nowhere to be seen, here are the details we learned about the origin story, Kennedy aspirations, and
consolidation of wealth marriage of the one and only socialite-turned jewelry model-turned-Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump. Oh, and also Jared.
1. Ivanka saw the Inauguration parade as the Trumps' coronation.
Melania was nervous about walking down Pennsylvania Avenue out in the open with 11-year-old Barron because the political climate was so tense thanks to everything Donald says and does, but Ivanka allegedly insisted on it. "It's happening," she said.
Fox writes of Ivanka:
Ivanka looked to establish the Trumps as the new American royal family. She worked with a stylist and told friends that she wanted a princess moment, particularly for the inaugural balls, for which she chose a sparkly tulle confection. "I told her it's an inauguration, not a coronation," one friend recalled. "The sentiment was that Americans wanted a royal family."
Hey Ivanka, we already have a royal family: the Kardashians.
2. Jared Kushner and Ivanka are so into the Kennedys, all their children's names have Kennedy connections.
Arabella Rose, Joseph, and Theodore. Nice!
3. Ivanka orchestrated for her and Jared to be seated in the front row at every Inauguration event next to the President and First Lady to make sure she'd be in the history books.
4. Ivanka trademarked her name in 1997 after some other Ivanka had the AUDACITY to open an antique store.
Every normal 16 year old knows to trademark their name.
5. Her friends think that she's going to run for president.
"I'm a hundred percent sure it will happen, though maybe when her kids are older," an associate said after she moved to Washington. "The attention, she loves it. She's like, addicted."
6. Ivanka's book was a "bloodbath" for the publishers.
Ivanka's 2017 book about "having it all," Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, was supposed to be what the publisher called "liberal-leaning C-list celebrity version of a career book." By the time it came out, Ivanka was working in one of the most insane White Houses in American history. "She didn’t ruin the year, but it was a bloodbath," an executive told Fox.
7. Fox (the person, not the "news" channel) theorizes that Ivanka tried to get her name in the papers to get her father to love her forever after he so publicly left the family for Marla Maples.
By the looks of it, though, Trump had no problem loving her. He loves her—and it looks a bit like a problem.
8. Ivanka worked to craft her public persona as the "anti-Paris Hilton."
Consciously trying to present herself as a foil to the other blonde heiress whose last name is all over buildings, Ivanka criticized Paris in the press.
9. She and her friends at boarding school called themselves "the Funny Pink Bunnies Club."
Outsiders referred to Ivanka’s friends as the Lindseys, a name given quite literally: all of them other than Ivanka were named Lindsey.
(Is that the whitest sentence of all time?)
10. In eighth grade, Ivanka flashed a hot dog vendor out a school window.
She wasn't expelled for it, but her school told her that "she'd be happier somewhere else."
11. Donald didn't call Ivanka much when she was at boarding school in Connecticut, but he did "mail her a few times a week."
Almost always, they were newspaper clippings—about him, or her, mostly—with notes scribbled in Sharpie on them.
12. Throughout high school and up until she and Jared had kids, they would go to the movies every Sunday, and Ivanka would over-salt her popcorn so she doesn't have to share.
"You can't even imagine what it tastes like after she's done with it," one movie companion of hers remembers.
13. Donald wanted so badly for Ivanka to keep up her modeling career that "he suggested to friends that breast implants might help her along."
14. He didn't just use her as a human shield during the campaign—he also used her an excuse after cheating on Melania.
Early into his relationship with the now-First Lady, Donald Trump was "fooling around in the Trump Tower with model Kara Young earlier that day—leaving what she decribed as a mess of twisted sheets and the bedroom and towels smeared with her makeup in the bathroom." When Melania saw it, Donald insisted that Ivanka had just come over that day after a modeling shoot.
15. Ivanka is really close with Wendi Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife who his own newspaper (The Wall Street Journal) reported might be a Chinese spy.
16. Jared was dispatched to sweet-talk Rupert Murdoch into nicer campaign coverage.
If this sentence weren't true, it would be an anti-Semitic cartoon.
17. Ivanka and Jared's relationship started as a "business arrangement" by Moshe Lax, whose family diamond business worked with Ivanka to start her jewelry collection.
They all met for lunch at Prime Grill, a Kosher steakhouse.
18. Now-senator Cory Booker was at their wedding.
Weird!
19. "Ivanka's Vera Wang [wedding dress] covered her shoulders, as is customary for Orthodox women. It still managed to show a bit of her bust, as is customary for the ladies Trump."
(That's not really a revelation, but it's too good of a sentence not to include.)
20. Here's another really good sentence:
"She acted as if she was the chosen one all night," one guest remembered. "It wasn't as if she was a Jewish American Princess, even. It was if she'd been made the Jewish American Queen."
21. Their wedding song was David Gray's "This Year's Love."
Almost as weepy as their sex playlist.
22. Associates of the Kushners call Jared's dad "a psychopath" and his mom "Lady Macbeth."
23. After each of their grandchildren were born, Charlie and Seryl Kushner bought "a multimillion-dollar apartments in Manhattan for each one individually, placing them in a trust called Kinderlach, the Yiddish word for 'children.'"
This is mishuginna—the Yiddish word for "crazy."
24. Ivanka calls Charlie and Seryl "mom and dad."
Cute?
25. The prostitute Charlie Kushner paid to have sex on tape with his brother-in-law he suspected of working with the US attorney's office's investigation against him was only offered "between $7,000 and $10,000 cash."
That story is insane and needs to be its own book. Read more about the Donald Trump of the Kushner family here.