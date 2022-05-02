Boss asks if he was wrong to schedule new hire to work when she planned a vacation.

Vacation time is so precious that most of us would rather throw our phones into the ocean during our week off than deal with one email interrupting our poolside margarita Monday...

So, when a deeply confused manager decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an issue with his new hire's vacation request, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not scheduling the new hire's vacation?

I'm the manager of a small team at a large company. Each manager does their team's schedule. I hired Lacey last week.

Lacey told me when she accepted the job that she already had non-refundable vacation plans at the end of May. I told her that I did the schedule and would try to accommodate her.