Boss asks if he was wrong to schedule new hire to work when she planned a vacation.

So, when a deeply confused manager decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an issue with his new hire's vacation request, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I'm the manager of a small team at a large company. Each manager does their team's schedule. I hired Lacey last week.
Lacey told me when she accepted the job that she already had non-refundable vacation plans at the end of May. I told her that I did the schedule and would try to accommodate her.
I couldn't accommodate her at all. There's already another team member out. I put up the schedule and was very surprised at an e-mail from Lacey regarding her vacation not being scheduled. I informed her we didn't have the flexibility and that she was expected to work.