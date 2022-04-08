16 bosses who had to fire an employee on their first day share what happened.

So when a Reddit user asked if anyone had to fire their employees on their first day, the internet universe provided plenty of embarrassing stories...
Worked retail management. On black Friday we had a new guy and his one job was to greet customers. Literally "Hi welcome to ___." Two older ladies walked in and he says "what the f*ck is uuuupppp?" I told him "your time working here." - StraightouttaDR
I hired someone to write about cars for a website I was editing. Saw some of their work, they seemed eager and well-educated. I thought it would be a good fit. The very first piece of copy he turned in on his very first day...was a plagiarized copy of something I had written two years prior. - harshcougar
40 something year old woman came in smelling of alcohol in a toys store for her first day as a seasonal employee. She threw up on herself in between helping customers. - _Terrapin_