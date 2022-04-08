16 bosses who had to fire an employee on their first day share what happened.

We've all had bad days (or years) at work. But how bad do you have to be to get fired immediately from your brand new job?

So when a Reddit user asked if anyone had to fire their employees on their first day, the internet universe provided plenty of embarrassing stories...

1.

Worked retail management. On black Friday we had a new guy and his one job was to greet customers. Literally "Hi welcome to ___." Two older ladies walked in and he says "what the f*ck is uuuupppp?" I told him "your time working here." - StraightouttaDR

2.

I hired someone to write about cars for a website I was editing. Saw some of their work, they seemed eager and well-educated. I thought it would be a good fit. The very first piece of copy he turned in on his very first day...was a plagiarized copy of something I had written two years prior. - harshcougar

3.