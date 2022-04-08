Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 bosses who had to fire an employee on their first day share what happened.

16 bosses who had to fire an employee on their first day share what happened.

Sally Ann Hall
Apr 8, 2022 | 8:47 PM
ADVERTISING

We've all had bad days (or years) at work. But how bad do you have to be to get fired immediately from your brand new job?

So when a Reddit user asked if anyone had to fire their employees on their first day, the internet universe provided plenty of embarrassing stories...

1.

Worked retail management. On black Friday we had a new guy and his one job was to greet customers. Literally "Hi welcome to ___." Two older ladies walked in and he says "what the f*ck is uuuupppp?" I told him "your time working here." - StraightouttaDR

2.

I hired someone to write about cars for a website I was editing. Saw some of their work, they seemed eager and well-educated. I thought it would be a good fit. The very first piece of copy he turned in on his very first day...was a plagiarized copy of something I had written two years prior. - harshcougar

3.

40 something year old woman came in smelling of alcohol in a toys store for her first day as a seasonal employee. She threw up on herself in between helping customers. - _Terrapin_

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content