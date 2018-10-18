12-year-old boy's mom tried to convince him to get baptized and his response is perfect.

Many people who grew up with religious parents remember a series of adolescent conversations where one or both parents probed you about your spirituality.
There was usually a casual leading question, maybe it was about the church/temple/synagogue, that would quickly escalate into a full-on evaluation of your soul.
If you didn't see the world through the same lens as your parents, getting out of these conversations alive required a bit of mental gymnastics.
I am obviously projecting my own experience into this article, but I know from data compilation (conversations with other adults), that I'm far from alone in the experience of being subtly grilled by religious parents.
So, when I stumbled upon a beautiful tweet that hilariously sums up the struggle, I wept with joy (chuckled silently in my cold room).
The Twitter user Kiara Jeanine thoroughly entertained her followers after receiving screenshots from an exchange between her 12-year-old brother and her mom.
Basically, mom wanted to know if her son fully understood the spiritual implications of being baptized, and also if he felt personally ready.
Based on this conversation, he seems to understand the implications of being saved well enough to know it's not his time (yet).
Honestly, he's got the right idea. He knows he might want the sweet comfort of The Lord eventually, but for now he's ready to bide his time with some sin.
People online fully felt that sentiment, since Twitter is nothing if not a den of sin and memes.
All laughter and appreciation of sin aside, a handful of people noted how refreshing it was that Jeanine's mother actually asked him about his own interpretation of baptism, rather than forcing it on him.
Regardless of whether he decides to leave his glorious life of sin for a baptism in mom's church or not, at least we all know it's up to him and he hilariously knows the stakes.