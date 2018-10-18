12-year-old boy's mom tried to convince him to get baptized and his response is perfect.

Many people who grew up with religious parents remember a series of adolescent conversations where one or both parents probed you about your spirituality.

There was usually a casual leading question, maybe it was about the church/temple/synagogue, that would quickly escalate into a full-on evaluation of your soul.

If you didn't see the world through the same lens as your parents, getting out of these conversations alive required a bit of mental gymnastics.

I am obviously projecting my own experience into this article, but I know from data compilation (conversations with other adults), that I'm far from alone in the experience of being subtly grilled by religious parents.

So, when I stumbled upon a beautiful tweet that hilariously sums up the struggle, I wept with joy (chuckled silently in my cold room).

The Twitter user Kiara Jeanine thoroughly entertained her followers after receiving screenshots from an exchange between her 12-year-old brother and her mom.