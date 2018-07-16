Boy trolls Fox News in ridiculous way and they almost fell for it.

There are few activities the collective internet loves witnessing more than a good natured trolling. This isn't the kind of trolling that escalates into toxic bullying, doxxing, and mental health issues, this is an artful trolling, the kind of pranking that gets companies to write earnest responses to ridiculous queries.
When the Twitter user Benny (@Kung_FuBenny) texted Fox 10 News with a hot photo tip about a local fire, it was only natural for the news station to respond. However, his tip was quickly revealed as a troll move when he sent a photo from Spongebob Squarepants.
His sister Steph (@zanoess) knew the internet would eat up this delightful trolling exchange, especially since Fox 10 was fully prepared to use Benny's photo.
Unsurprisingly, Fox 10 ghosted Benny after he sent the photo of the fire at the Krusty Krab. The rest of the internet, however, was feeling the joke.
One guy weighed in with footage from the actual fire. Apparently, the fire took place at his local grocery store.
This text exchange became an instant classic.
Apparently he inspired other trolls, which while funny, legitimately sucks for the people trying to do their job at Fox 10 (which should be noted is a local station, not Bill O'Reilly's homestead).
Benny's supreme trolling tactics have officially placed him in the Twitter Hall of Fame, at least, for this week's lineup.