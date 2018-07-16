Boy trolls Fox News in ridiculous way and they almost fell for it.

There are few activities the collective internet loves witnessing more than a good natured trolling. This isn't the kind of trolling that escalates into toxic bullying, doxxing, and mental health issues, this is an artful trolling, the kind of pranking that gets companies to write earnest responses to ridiculous queries.

When the Twitter user Benny (@Kung_FuBenny) texted Fox 10 News with a hot photo tip about a local fire, it was only natural for the news station to respond. However, his tip was quickly revealed as a troll move when he sent a photo from Spongebob Squarepants.

His sister Steph (@zanoess) knew the internet would eat up this delightful trolling exchange, especially since Fox 10 was fully prepared to use Benny's photo.

My little brothers a dumbass lmao Fox News left his ass on read 😂 pic.twitter.com/zG4HbvItNx — stəph (@zanoess) July 12, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Fox 10 ghosted Benny after he sent the photo of the fire at the Krusty Krab. The rest of the internet, however, was feeling the joke.