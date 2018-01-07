It's common knowledge that celebrities regularly deal in sums of money most of us don't see in a year. But even so, it's still jolting to hear about hundreds of thousands of dollars being casually laid out.
On Saturday night, Brad Pitt bid $120,000 to watch Game of Thrones with the Mother of Dragons herself actress Emilia Clarke alongside her co-star Kit Harrington (the beloved Jon Snow). While his offer was certainly generous, Pitt was eventually outbid by a gala attendee who offered up $160,000 to watch an episode of GoT with the stars.
The silent auction took place during Sean Penn's annual gala for Haiti, the proceeds of which benefit J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations. The offers for a GoT viewing date with the two stars was kicked off at $20,000, and quickly escalated into six digits after the auctioneer riled up attendees by shouting: "Is the King of the North here?!"
Beyond the transcendent presence of the Mother of Dragons and Jon Snow himself, the fundraiser guest list included several top billed names including Lena Dunham, Patricia Arquette, Jason Segel and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was honored for his climate change work and gave a short speech about the importance of staying vigilant despite the current administration.
"The biggest challenge now is to make sure that everyone understands what’s at stake. But how can we do this when we have a president who, just this week, proposed a massive increase in offshore drilling?," DiCaprio lamented.
While it's a definite bummer that Pitt wasn't able to fulfill his dream of watching GoT with the Mother of Dragons herself, it's comforting to know the funds went towards an important cause.