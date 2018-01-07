It's common knowledge that celebrities regularly deal in sums of money most of us don't see in a year. But even so, it's still jolting to hear about hundreds of thousands of dollars being casually laid out.

On Saturday night, Brad Pitt bid $120,000 to watch Game of Thrones with the Mother of Dragons herself actress Emilia Clarke alongside her co-star Kit Harrington (the beloved Jon Snow). While his offer was certainly generous, Pitt was eventually outbid by a gala attendee who offered up $160,000 to watch an episode of GoT with the stars.

The silent auction took place during Sean Penn's annual gala for Haiti, the proceeds of which benefit J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations. The offers for a GoT viewing date with the two stars was kicked off at $20,000, and quickly escalated into six digits after the auctioneer riled up attendees by shouting: "Is the King of the North here?!"