Bradley Cooper splits from Irina Shayk and the Lady Gaga romance rumors are reborn.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly parted ways after over four years of dating, and co-parenting a child together.
According to reports, their relationship has been on the rocks for months, and they've finally reached an impasse and decided to call it quits. Back in the fall a source told Page Six "they are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn't drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out."
The situation was already rough when Cooper was on the promo tour for A Star Is Born, but a source told ET they kept up appearances.
"They talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being. It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release," a source told the outlet.
Given the timeline, it's reasonable to assume the obsession with Cooper and Gaga's on-screen chemistry only exacerbated the relationship tension.
While their relationship status, and most certainly their breakup are nobody's businesses but their own, the obsession with a potential romance between Cooper and Gaga has officially been reignited.
The old Cooper and Gaga memes have risen from the dead and the new memes are certainly far from the shallow now.
People are really invested in the idea of Cooper and Gaga making their on-screen romance an IRL reality, which is understandable but must make Shayk feel awful.
The internet is fully aflame with fans hoping to see this breakup lead to a whole new couple.
Hopefully both Shayk and Cooper are able to get some space from all the speculation. That is, before we see a new photo of Gaga and Cooper looking doey eyed.