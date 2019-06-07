Bradley Cooper splits from Irina Shayk and the Lady Gaga romance rumors are reborn.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly parted ways after over four years of dating, and co-parenting a child together.

According to reports, their relationship has been on the rocks for months, and they've finally reached an impasse and decided to call it quits. Back in the fall a source told Page Six "they are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn't drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out."

The situation was already rough when Cooper was on the promo tour for A Star Is Born, but a source told ET they kept up appearances.

"They talked things through a great deal and seemed to hold off and keep up appearances for the time being. It was recommended they delay a split at what seemed to be the peak of his career because the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release," a source told the outlet.