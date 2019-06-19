Bradley Cooper's outfit may be hiding a hidden message about his ex. Watch as we dive in.

In case you missed it, a few weeks back Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk officially split up after four years of being a couple and co-parenting their daughter.
While their break up is obviously their own business, and likely fueled by personal reasons the public cannot and should not be privy to, it caused many people to speculate about the Lady Gaga and Cooper's intense screen chemistry in A Star Is Born.
Many fans have been vigilantly tracking both Cooper and Gaga for any possible signs that they are in fact a new couple in love, whose flames of passion were stoked by their artistic relationship.
Obviously, all fan theories aside, breaking up with a long-term partner is an incredibly painful ordeal regardless of how mutual or civil it is. Since Cooper and Shayk have a daughter together, they will be forced to continue to see each other to share parenting duties, and pictures of their latest rendezvous have sparked conspiracy theory levels of speculation.
On Monday, both Cooper and Shayk stepped out in matching Burberry.
Cooper wore a black Burberry polo with khakis and sneakers, while Shayk and their daughter Lea De Seine wore matching plaid ensembles that coincidentally, perfectly match Cooper's outfit.
Now, one could obviously attribute the matching outfits to the fact that Shayk is an international supermodel who has likely received plenty of free Burberry samples for the entire family. Most people don't get ride of all their favorite outfits just because of a breakup.
However, the fact that they all matched on a day where the three were briefly reunited has caused voyeurs to wonder: is there a chance Shayk and Cooper may be working things out?!
The question of whether there is a romantic message buried into Cooper's polo and Shayk's plaid ensemble is truly one for the ages. This is the type of question that Shakespeare pondered while writing his plays, the type of question that historians will hopefully look back on with a 20/20 hindsight knowledge we don't possess.
For now, we can only hope that they are all doing okay amidst the great Burberry speculation.