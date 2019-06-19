Bradley Cooper's outfit may be hiding a hidden message about his ex. Watch as we dive in.

In case you missed it, a few weeks back Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk officially split up after four years of being a couple and co-parenting their daughter.

While their break up is obviously their own business, and likely fueled by personal reasons the public cannot and should not be privy to, it caused many people to speculate about the Lady Gaga and Cooper's intense screen chemistry in A Star Is Born.

Many fans have been vigilantly tracking both Cooper and Gaga for any possible signs that they are in fact a new couple in love, whose flames of passion were stoked by their artistic relationship.

star is born stan twitter on their way to ship lady gaga and bradley cooper now that he and irina have called it quits pic.twitter.com/W39ijK7piO — A.J. (@ajhisnandez) June 7, 2019

Obviously, all fan theories aside, breaking up with a long-term partner is an incredibly painful ordeal regardless of how mutual or civil it is. Since Cooper and Shayk have a daughter together, they will be forced to continue to see each other to share parenting duties, and pictures of their latest rendezvous have sparked conspiracy theory levels of speculation.

On Monday, both Cooper and Shayk stepped out in matching Burberry.