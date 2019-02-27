Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife brilliantly shuts down ‘psychotic’ Lady Gaga rumors in Instagram video.

It's been three days since the Oscars aired, and we're all still horny reeling from the sexually charged performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The chemistry between Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper wow 🔥 #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/9jPwiD4sz5 — علياء الرميثي (@Alyaermithi) February 25, 2019

In the aftermath of the iconic duet, everyone has lost their god damn minds trying to decipher if the sexual tension between Gaga and B. Coops is real or simply a performance. Most people looked at the evidence -- that these are two professional actors whose literal job it is to pretend to be things they are not -- and decided that this could not be an act. Speculations were made, articles were written, and then Bradley Cooper's ex-wife commented on a comment about the performance, and that's when shit really hit the fan.

In case you missed it, David Spade captioned a pic of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with "Is there any chance these two aren't fucking," and then Jennifer Esposito (Cooper's ex) commented "Ha."

And because we are a tame and sane society, people went absolutely nuts over this two-letter word.