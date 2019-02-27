Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife brilliantly shuts down ‘psychotic’ Lady Gaga rumors in Instagram video.

It's been three days since the Oscars aired, and we're all still
horny reeling from the sexually charged performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
In the aftermath of the iconic duet, everyone has lost their god damn minds trying to decipher if the sexual tension between Gaga and B. Coops is real or simply a performance. Most people looked at the evidence -- that these are two professional actors whose literal job it is to pretend to be things they are not -- and decided that this could not be an act. Speculations were made, articles were written, and then Bradley Cooper's ex-wife commented on a comment about the performance, and that's when shit really hit the fan.
In case you missed it, David Spade captioned a pic of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with "Is there any chance these two aren't fucking," and then Jennifer Esposito (Cooper's ex) commented "Ha."
And because we are a tame and sane society, people went absolutely nuts over this two-letter word.
But one person was not having it. And that person is Jennifer Esposito herself.
Esposito posted a video on IGTV responding to people's reactions over her comment, and she had some choice words for people who were giving her shit. She explained that her comment was simply her laughing at David Spade's comment, and was not meant to be any sort of commentary on her ex or Lady Gaga. She said, "I literally laughed at him because he was so bold in what he was saying and I thought it was funny. And I'm allowed to think something is funny."
Esposito touched on the toxic ways in which our culture fixates on silly gossip such as this, and went as far as saying, "...to find that people are making judgement calls about me, or them (Cooper and Gaga) ...is psychotic."
She ended her impassioned speech with, "I feel bad for the people on the other side of the 'ha,' because it wasn't directed at them, and I feel bad for you if you took your time to comment on such insanity today. The world is in a crazy place. Please, go do something positive. Peace."
Damn, Esposito, tell us how you really feel.
You can watch the amazing video here: