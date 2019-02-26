Bradley Cooper's ex-wife commented on a post about his steamy Oscars performance and everyone noticed.

I've said it once and I'll say it again: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk are all mature adults in the entertainment business who are capable of being good at their jobs while pursing healthy personal relationships outside of "A Star is Born."

Cooper and Irina have a child together and she and Gaga shared a genuinely warm embrace after the "Shallow" performance at The Oscars. That being said, some people are having a very difficult time believing this kind of wildly magic, steaming hot, pregnancy-inducing chemistry is just a trick of Hollywood:

Gaga and Cooper, if you're listening, could you guys maybe try being less hot together? Maybe throw some silly hats on next time and do a dumb dance or something? Spray the audience with a cold hose? Just a thought.

Apparently, though, it's not just fans who are under the Gaga and Cooper spell as actor and comedian David Spade posted this on Instagram after Sunday's performance: