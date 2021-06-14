Breastfeeding mom asks if she was wrong to expose bare chest to ex in-laws.

Of course there is nothing sexual, X-rated or inappropriate about a mother feeding her child, but that doesn't seem to stop people from thinking that breastfeeding should be censored like an OnlyFans page. The debate rages on for public places such as planes or restaurants, but in the privacy of their own home surely people don't expect women to cover their chests with towels or other modest breastfeeding contraptions?
So when a frustrated mom to two children under two-years-old decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to expose her bare breasts to her ex's family after they came over unannounced, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I'm a single mom with an eighteen month old and a three week old, both on breast milk. Oldest is feeding up to five or six times a day, and baby is feeding every two to three hours, sometimes more often. Basically, my boobs are no longer my property, and wearing anything that makes it difficult to pull them out at a moment notice is not an option.
So, no bra and very loose tanktops are my life.