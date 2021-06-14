Breastfeeding mom asks if she was wrong to expose bare chest to ex in-laws.

While we've made serious progress toward accomodating breastfeeding parents in public spaces, the stigma surrounding bare nipples is still unfortunately lingering...

Of course there is nothing sexual, X-rated or inappropriate about a mother feeding her child, but that doesn't seem to stop people from thinking that breastfeeding should be censored like an OnlyFans page. The debate rages on for public places such as planes or restaurants, but in the privacy of their own home surely people don't expect women to cover their chests with towels or other modest breastfeeding contraptions?

So when a frustrated mom to two children under two-years-old decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to expose her bare breasts to her ex's family after they came over unannounced, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not putting my boob away when I answered the door?