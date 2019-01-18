A**hole parent asks mom to donate her breast milk to their hungry toddler. It gets worse.

It's hard out here for a person in desperate need to get their hands on some fresh breast milk for their toddler. That is not a sentence I ever thought I would write, but here we are. Someone online shared a text conversation that took a turn when she wouldn't give the person the amount of breast milk that they wanted. You can find literally anything on the internet.

According to the screenshots, this woman received a request for her to share some of her breast milk after the person reaching out had heard that the woman was donating milk to babies in need. The woman kindly offered to give the person 60 ounces of breast milk, but that didn't seem to satisfy the person. Read the entire conversation below to figure out why...