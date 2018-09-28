17 tweets hilariously roasting Brett Kavanaugh's face that we all need right now.

September 27th, 2018 is a day that will live in infamy. It was the day that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified on her sexual assault at the hands of Brett Kavanaugh, got cross-examined by a sex crimes prosector on behalf of the Republicans, who subsequently apologized to Kavanaugh and scheduled a vote for his confirmation.

Kavanaugh himself gave a very Trumpian performance, calling the allegations "a conspiracy on behalf of the Clintons" and not giving off that whole "impartial, level-headed judge" vibe you'd expect from a damn justice.

Giphy

With it looking like he’s going to be confirmed, here are some jokes roasting his tantrum face, because unless you’re from Maine or Alaska, it’s really all we have.

[If you're from Maine or Alaska and don't want to see Kavanaugh on the court, holler at your Senators Collins and Murkowski at (202) 224-3121]

1.