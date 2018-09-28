Sexual assault survivors confront pro-Kavanaugh senator in an elevator.

After a harrowing day of a sexual assault survivor bearing her soul and the accused claiming it's a "Clinton conspiracy" and crying about calendars, Republicans are going full steam ahead with putting Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court for life.

After announcing that Kavanaugh's denials were good enough for him and that he's a yes on confirmation, survivors of sexual assault confronted Senator Jeff Flake in an elevator, and he couldn't even look them in the eye.

Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to Kavanuagh: “That’s what you’re telling all women in America, that they don’t matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.” pic.twitter.com/T7fSpyT69E — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

"Don't look away from me! Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me, that you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land, one woman said," one woman said.

"You're telling all women that they don't matter, that they should just stay quiet, because if they tell you what happened to them, you are going to ignore them," she added.

Flake has made some strongly-worded speeches on the Senate floor and often pretends not to like Trump despite voting with him over 80% of the time, so he was thought to be someone who could stand up for survivors.