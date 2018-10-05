The internet is roasting Brett Kavanaugh’s op-ed for sounding like an 'alcoholic boyfriend.'

As the debate surrounding Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court continues to open wounds and bleed out on the floor of the Senate, Brett Kavanaugh would like you to consider the real victim of the crisis: Brett Kavanaugh.

The judge who we last saw crying about calendars and claiming that the sexual misconduct allegations are a conspiracy seeking "revenge on behalf of the Clintons" took to the famously conservative Wall Street Journal editorial page to say that he is an "independent, impartial judge."

In the op-ed, titled "I Am An Independent, Impartial Judge," Kavanaugh doesn't apologize, but he does acknowledge that sounding like Alex Jones was wrong:

I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

Many people objected to the idea that in attending the job interview, he wasn't speaking as a job applicant.