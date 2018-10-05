The internet is roasting Brett Kavanaugh’s op-ed for sounding like an 'alcoholic boyfriend.'

As the debate surrounding Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court continues to open wounds and bleed out on the floor of the Senate, Brett Kavanaugh would like you to consider the real victim of the crisis: Brett Kavanaugh.
The judge who we last saw crying about calendars and claiming that the sexual misconduct allegations are a conspiracy seeking "revenge on behalf of the Clintons" took to the famously conservative Wall Street Journal editorial page to say that he is an "independent, impartial judge."
In the op-ed, titled "I Am An Independent, Impartial Judge," Kavanaugh doesn't apologize, but he does acknowledge that sounding like Alex Jones was wrong:
I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.
Many people objected to the idea that in attending the job interview, he wasn't speaking as a job applicant.
The Hail Mary attempt at seeming judicious was comprehensively roasted.
This is hard to watch pic.twitter.com/0f10Vxmrd5— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) October 5, 2018
Who keeps letting him publish these pic.twitter.com/SPdkfxBgSu— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) October 5, 2018
To many, the op-ed seemed like the words of an abuse, alcoholic dad trying to argue his way back into the house. But it's not a house, it's the Supreme Court.
Democrats in the Senate are saying that this non-apology, almost-apology is too little, too late—and disqualifying in itself.
It wasn't the only op-ed of the night.
Meanwhile, over at The Washington Post, Kav's old drinking buddies broke their bro code and said that their old pledgemaster is a liar who should not be confirmed.
Your move, Senator Susan Collins and Senator Joe Manchin (and the people of Maine and West Virginia).